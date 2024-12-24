Style Scenario: Santa on Christmas Eve

What are you going to wear? Or in this instance, what is HE going wear? St. Nick has a huge job ahead of him. Lots of miles to cover, lots of soot filled chimneys to get down, lots of cookie crumbs & milk spills to avoid. It’s quite the task, but that doesn’t mean Santa can’t look sharp while doing it. Here’s what he might wear while putting another 25k-50k miles on the sleigh. (Top Photo Credit: Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash )

The Hat: Eddie Bauer Down-Insulated Trapper – $65. Water repellant shell to keep the ice and snow off his head. Down insulated to keep him warm.

The Goggles: Safety Goggles – $14. Custom anti-radiation lenses by the Reykjavik Costco Optical Department. Helps that they’re red. It was either these or an Apple Vision Pro with a heads up flight display. Santa passed on that. He’s (very, very) old school.

The Sweater: Spier and Mackay Merino Aran Knit Turtleneck – $138. Spendy but worth it. Timeless but bold thanks to the texture. Super warm but breathable 100% merino wool yarn. The perfect level of “chunk.” Just like Santa himself.

The Coat: Custom Gore-Tex Cashmere-Lined Topcoat w/ Horween Leather Belt. One of a kind. Of course it’s Gore-Tex.

The Gloves: Give’r 4-Season Glove w/ Waxed Coating – $139 FINAL. Dexterity and dashing good looks, and can handle sub zero temperatures while he’s flying high in the sky. A Huckberry best seller. And the capability of grabbing a burning log from the fireplace makes these an easy buy for the big man.

The Trousers: Spier & Mackay Burgundy Brushed Wool Trousers – $158. Color is right-on, Italian wool is super soft with a brushed like flannel feel, and the side tabs means no belt. Which means allllll the cookies and milk will get demolished and he can loosen easily as he goes.

The Watch: Dan Henry 1945 WWII Chronograph – $300. Because mechanically the sleigh has far more in common with a P-51 Mustang than it does with an F-35.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough ABC Boot Midweight Hiking Sock – $27. Targeted cushioning. Merino base. Pine trees keep it festive. “Guaranteed for life.” So being that St. Nicholas is 1700+ years old, Darn tough might have a real commitment on their hands for outfitting Big Nick’s feet.

The Boots: Allen Edmonds Higgins Mill Weatherproof Side-Zip Boots with Lug Sole – $349.98 ($495). Absolute “coal-kickers.” Port Washington is basically next door to the ‘Pole, so Mr. Kringle is certainly no stranger to Mr. Edmonds. A heritage work boot with weatherproof construction and a lug sole. Perfect for Christmas Eve with all of those snow covered rooftops. Zipper on the side is probably a little much for most, but it helps keep Santa’s ankles locked in. A sprain could seriously mess up his evening schedule.

The Nice/Naughty List + Pen: Waterproof Field Notes – $14.95 | Fisher Space Pen – $60ish. The master list stays on the scrolls at the Pole, but a duplicate is transcribed to a pack of weather resistant “Expedition” Field Notes. The Space Pen is the very same used by astronauts due to its ability to write in extreme temperatures and zero gravity. And that’s perfect for maintaining order on the list when Blitzen (who oddly enough is aviophobic) forgets to take his benzodiazepine and bolts big time over the Baltic.