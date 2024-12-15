Steal Alert: 40% off Select Target Goodfellow Clothes for Members

Yeah you gotta be a member of their Target Circle rewards club and signed in to get the 40% off. But figuring most of you already are members (it’s a simple website or app “account” creation), or you’re willing to jump through the hoop of creating an account to get the deal.

Normally Target caps their discounts at 30% off. And that’s during BIG sales. Often they’re more like 20% off. So 40% off is a real rarity.

Off we go with the quick picks from their in-house Goodfellow brand. It’s a 24-hour sale and thus ends tonight, Sunday 12/15/24.

Tons of colors, three fits, and a basic 98% cotton / 2% spandex stretch chino fabric. They are what you think they are.

Y’know what’s awesome? Spier & Mackay’s 100% merino chunky shawl collar cardigans. Y’know what’s $177 less with this Target sale? These cotton-blend shawl collar cardigans from Goodfellow. Available in either black or a richer looking gingerbread-y brown. 60% cotton / 40% recycled polyester.

Size/Fit Shown: Medium, Standard Fit on 5’10″/185.

Medium, Standard Fit on 5’10″/185. Fits Available: Just Standard. Nothing slimmer.

Just Standard. Nothing slimmer. Fabric: 60% Cotton, 36% Recycled Polyester, 4% Spandex.

60% Cotton, 36% Recycled Polyester, 4% Spandex. Collar Stays?: YES. Removable. Wasn’t sure if these shirts would have collar stays or not. Some cheap “dress shirts” don’t, or have (gasps) non-removable stays sewn into the collar. Glad to say these shirts have removable stays.

YES. Removable. Wasn’t sure if these shirts would have collar stays or not. Some cheap “dress shirts” don’t, or have (gasps) non-removable stays sewn into the collar. Glad to say these shirts have removable stays. Non Iron?: No. It’ll need to be ironed, but it doesn’t come out of the washer/dryer overly wrinkled. Pretty standard stuff.

No. It’ll need to be ironed, but it doesn’t come out of the washer/dryer overly wrinkled. Pretty standard stuff. Washing Instructions: Machine Wash/Tumble Dry Low.

Machine Wash/Tumble Dry Low. Are they “See Through?”: The body is a little translucent, but not terribly so. Most won’t notice or care.

For this cheap of a price? Pretty, pretty good. It’s basic, but it’s executed well. Fabric is a blend: 60% Cotton, 36% Recycled Polyester, 4% Spandex. There’s some stretch to the fabric, but the use of the word “performance” seems like an exaggeration here. It’s not a super stretchy, wicking Rhone Commuter or anything like that. Far from it. Yet many “tech” button up shirts look unfortunately casual, (which the OG Rhone Commuter falls victim to), whereas this Goodfellow dress shirt looks and wears like a classic, classy, sharp dress shirt. Sold in ballpark “alpha” sizing (S/M/L/etc.) Not the more precise neck and sleeve measurements you’ll find on other dress shirts. But that’s not unexpected. This is Target, not some old-school tailor on Savile Row.

And now the more laid back, smart-casual standards. Fabric is an oxford cloth so it’s a bit thicker and more textured than a dressy poplin. Button down collar too. Blue, white, and gray.

Hard to ask for more at this price. The faux “suede” feels and acts a little more like moleskin, which isn’t a bad thing. That helps keep it from looking too much like velvet or (shudders) velour. Moves great, fits well, feels good. And again, it’s cheap. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185.

Ribbed texture through the body, banded cuffs that match a slightly contrasting collar, and the classic three button placket. Lots of colors.

Accommodating straight fit, available in gray, brown, blue, or green. 98% cotton/2% spandex. A fall/winter/early spring basic.

Five bucks. Five! A fiver! CINCO… DIAMANTES DOLLARS.

These are Target’s suuuuuper stretch jeans. See the full review here, albeit in a dark rinse color that’s frustratingly sold out at post time. Sure they have beige, olive green, and a mid blue, but no classic dark blue anymore. Drat.

Hard not to love a swazer. Body is cotton/poly blend. Looks shorter in the tail, but that’s not unusual for “swazers” as they’re more casual than a standard blazer, sportcoat, or suit jacket. A perfect extra layer to dress up a t-shirt or polo or crewneck sweater when you want to dress up, but don’t want to look too dressed up.

The Target Circle Members 40% off select men’s clothes deal is set to expire tonight, 12/15/24. Discount should auto apply in your cart as long as you’re logged into their site or app. And it’s more than “just” Goodfellow, but we limited the above picks to the Goodfellow line as we’ve had consistent good experiences with their stuff over the years.