Most Wanted Affordable Style – December 2024

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Getting a rare half off through Wednesday 12/11. Here’s the case for investing in outerwear: Unlike a pair of jeans or a button down shirt, a good coat or jacket is something many of us lean on daily. Sure the pants and shirts and even shoes may change from day to day, but the coat or jacket, depending on season, stays the same. This particular coat from Brooks Brothers is for those who live in a truly cold climate but still want something that’ll look right with a suit. Exterior is made from a “refined wool flannel that’s been specially treated for water resistance and breathability.” And it’s obviously made to keep you warm. I (the Joe guy) have a similar coat from Brooks Brothers I bought years ago (water-resistant wool flannel exterior, long-puffer style) and in late fall/all-winter-long it’s the go-to. It’s comfortable, it’s warm, it looks the part even though it’s actually a puffer. Available in charcoal or navy. Part of a quick 50% off outerwear and winter accessories sale at Brooks Brothers.

And now something for those who live in more temperate climates, but still want/need a good looking coat for fall/winter/spring. This classic mac-style coat goes with everything from a t-shirt and jeans to a full suit and tie. And for the cold, there’s a blackwatch-tartan patterned liner you can button in. Leave it out for the warmer seasons. Part of the same 50% off deal at Brooks Brothers.

Multiple colors available. Made in the USA and complies with NATO spec. There’s actually two tiers here, with the first/OG being a “minimal itch” wool, and the next price tier being 100% merino no-itch wool. These aren’t replicas, they’re true re-issues, manufactured on a vintage loom that was “Used for Decades to Fulfill Official Contracts for the U.S. Military & NATO Allies.” Could make a great gift for the classic guy who loves USA made stuff.

It’s no secret we’re big fans of chukkas around these parts. Especially when they’re sleek (but not pointy) like these. Made in Portugal, subtle rubber sole delivers traction (unlike crepe which isn’t great in wet and slick conditions), and the water-repellent suede is a real bonus. Blake Stitched. Made in Portugal. Wear them with everything from jeans and sweaters to dress trousers and a sportcoat. Might even be able to pair them up with a suit depending on the color, fabric, and occasion.

Gaaaa. That. Is something. That’s no Timex-price, but it’s also no Timex. From a favorite micro brand which assembles their watches here in the USA. It could be a true “Go anywhere/Do Anything” watch. Some would say those dual crowns couldn’t be pulled off with a suit, but with a 40mm case diameter and just 11.5mm thick, it’s really quite subtle for a diver. So that should balance out the sporty crowns. On the fly micro adjustment in the clasp means you’ll never have a watch that feels too small or too big on your wrist. Bracelet even comes with quick release pins, so you can swap it out for a leather strap or NATO easily. And then there’s that super-compressor influenced aesthetic. The internal 60 min or 12 hour bezel (that’s up to you) is operated by one of the crowns, while the other handles the usual time/date adjusting duties. 300m water resistance. Box sapphire crystal. Assembled in the USA, premium Miyota movement, and regulated by the folks at Nodus to +/- 8 seconds per day. Available with either a black or white dial. Pre-orders are open but know these won’t start shipping until January 8th.

Great on their own or under a knit blazer, long sleeve polos are a fall/winter staple for those of us who like a good bit of collar even when dressed casually. And these from Spier look close to ideal. The button down collar keeps the points from flying away, and the deeper placket differentiates them from cheap/bargain/”uniform” polos. They’re also 20% off if you buy two or more. The one drawback is they can’t be thrown in the dryer. Lay flat or hang to dry.

Now with a larger, reinforced leather heel section… probably for those of us who use the toes on the opposite foot to pry off/kick off our slip-on shoes. (Because really, who doesn’t do that?) An incredible, breathable, at home slipper/shoe/hybrid-thingy. A few different colors and even upper materials to pick from, but the OG gray wool version shown above is what most of us will want. And enjoy. Still on sale, not just as deeply discounted as they were during the big Black Friday – Cyber Monday stretch. But that’s to be expected.

Want more most wanted? Click here for the top 5 most wanted lists from previous months.