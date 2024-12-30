Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – B.R. extra 20% off Sale, New Seiko Samurai savings, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

No code needed. Discount should happen at checkout. Lots of new items from their fall/winter collection have been added as well. But as is always the case with BR, it’s a mix of regular sale and final sale in there. Mostly regular sale, but watch out for anything tagged as final sale as those items (denoted by ending in a price of $.97) can’t be returned or exchanged. All picks above, at post time, could still be returned/exchanged if they don’t work out upon arrival.

Pretty surprised that this thing is still rolling. Seems like Jack Erwin has embraced sales a bit more over the last few months. Not sure if that’ll continue into the new year. Discount percentage is scattered depending on the model.

Has to be one of the first time’s the new, slightly sized down Samurai has been on sale at an authorized U.S. based retailer. The old Samurai, as well loved as it is/was, was beefy at 44m in diameter. This new one checks in at 41.7 mm, with a thickness of 12.3mm. So significantly trimmer, while still maintaining a dive-watch presence. Water resistance is still 200m, and the drilled lugs make for much easier bracelet to strap swap outs if you so choose.

This one is set to wrap up on New Year’s Day. And if you know what happens after it “ends” you’re a better human than I. Lots of this stuff seems to be end of year clearance, so you’d think it’d stay on sale. But maybe some of the bestsellers will go back up to full price. Just not sure. We’ll see come the 2nd day of 2025. Full original picks can be found here if you’re interested.

Also worth a mention: