Charles Tyrwhitt’s Winter Clearance, Sanders Restock, & More – The Thursday Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Most of the year Charles Tyrwhitt customers have to play their constant snail-mail-postcard/social media ad hidden code game. The exceptions are when their end of season sales roll around, and prices are clearly marked as is on their site. It’s a clearance though. Sizes/colors are scattered. And as always don’t forget the steep extra shipping charges at checkout ($15+ depending on speed). They’ve got some hits though.

Not sure when this ends but if they’re offering free expedited shipping you gotta think it’s gonna end sometime soon as those shipping costs get nastier the closer we get to Christmas. Nice to see quite a few of their bestsellers beating prices on Amazon for once.

This really does feel like the last shot at J. Crew’s Fall/Winter goods before much of them head to the final sale section after Christmas. Heck, even some of the stuff in that section is already final sale. So don’t get stuck with one of those items unwittingly. Also know that today (Thursday 12/19) is their shipping cutoff for the holiday.

It’s a before-Christmas after-Christmas-styled clearance event. Gotta think something similar might be coming in late December or early January, especially as (hopefully) more stock moves into their sale section. No code needed. Extra 25% off is set to expire Monday (12/23.)

Unless you live in a dry climate, winter isn’t crepe-sole weather. BUT! Huckberry just restocked the legendary, made in England Sanders hi-top chukkas. They’re worth a mention in the “sales” handful because it appears Huckberry is one of the very few U.S. stores to stock these things. Which means if you order from just about anywhere else (like Sanders direct) you’ll probably have to shell out for international shipping and/or be stuck with the expensive rigamarole that is international returns. Not with Huckberry. These ship and return for free. Full review here. And also a warning: These have a tendency to sell out.

Keep an eye out for final sale stuff. It’s a mix of regular sale and final sale items in there. Anything tagged as final can’t be returned or exchanged.

Also worth a mention: