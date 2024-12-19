Charles Tyrwhitt’s Winter Clearance, Sanders Restock, & More – The Thursday Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Charles Tyrwhitt: Up to 65% off End of Season Sale
- Navy Merino Wool Proper Blazer – $269 ($379)
- Charcoal Merino Knit Cardigan Sweater “Blazer” – $129 ($209)
- White Luxury Windsor Weave Shirt – $44.75 ($129)
- Leather Brogue Boots – $179 ($279)
- Navy Button-Down Non-Iron Stretch Poplin Mini Gingham Shirt – $39.75 ($119)
- Grey Windowpane Wool Texture Jacket – $349 ($449)
- Italian Stretch Wool Patch Pocket Blazer – $349 ($599)
Most of the year Charles Tyrwhitt customers have to play their constant snail-mail-postcard/social media ad hidden code game. The exceptions are when their end of season sales roll around, and prices are clearly marked as is on their site. It’s a clearance though. Sizes/colors are scattered. And as always don’t forget the steep extra shipping charges at checkout ($15+ depending on speed). They’ve got some hits though.
Orient: 15% off + free expedited shipping w/ RUSH2024
- Bambino 38.4mm “Retro” Silver Small Seconds – $238 ($280) review here
- Bambino 40.5mm Champagne Small Seconds – $199.75 ($235) review here
Not sure when this ends but if they’re offering free expedited shipping you gotta think it’s gonna end sometime soon as those shipping costs get nastier the closer we get to Christmas. Nice to see quite a few of their bestsellers beating prices on Amazon for once.
J. Crew: up to 50% – 60% off + addit. 10% off select w/ EXTRA
- Rivington topcoat in wool blend – $251.55 ($598)
- Atlantic Navy Velvet Ludlow Slim-fit shawl-collar jacket – $152.55 ($328)
- Dock peacoat in wool blend with PrimaLoft – $176.50 ($398)
This really does feel like the last shot at J. Crew’s Fall/Winter goods before much of them head to the final sale section after Christmas. Heck, even some of the stuff in that section is already final sale. So don’t get stuck with one of those items unwittingly. Also know that today (Thursday 12/19) is their shipping cutoff for the holiday.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off clearance items
- Merino Wool Camo Zip Cardigan w/ moleskin elbow/shoulder patches – $119.99 ($398)
- Italian wool Hopsack Plaid Patch Pocket Sport Coat – $202.49 ($548)
- Checked Stretch Cotton Non-Iron Oxford Polo Button Down Collar Shirt – $37.49 ($108)
- Blue Stretch Cotton Non-Iron Oxford Polo Button Down Collar Shirt – $37.49 ($108)
It’s a before-Christmas after-Christmas-styled clearance event. Gotta think something similar might be coming in late December or early January, especially as (hopefully) more stock moves into their sale section. No code needed. Extra 25% off is set to expire Monday (12/23.)
Huckberry: Sanders Hi-Top Chukkas restock – $250
Unless you live in a dry climate, winter isn’t crepe-sole weather. BUT! Huckberry just restocked the legendary, made in England Sanders hi-top chukkas. They’re worth a mention in the “sales” handful because it appears Huckberry is one of the very few U.S. stores to stock these things. Which means if you order from just about anywhere else (like Sanders direct) you’ll probably have to shell out for international shipping and/or be stuck with the expensive rigamarole that is international returns. Not with Huckberry. These ship and return for free. Full review here. And also a warning: These have a tendency to sell out.
BONUS Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off sale items w/ 20EXTRA
- Made in Italy Boiled Wool CPO Shirt Jacket – $191.20 ($328)
- Converse Chuck 70 High Tops – $55.20 ($90)
- Made in the USA Danner Mountain Light in Suede – $279.20 ($440)
- Tech Walking Jacket in Italian (Olmetex) 68% Nylon, 32% Cotton – $263.20 ($398)
Keep an eye out for final sale stuff. It’s a mix of regular sale and final sale items in there. Anything tagged as final can’t be returned or exchanged.
Also worth a mention:
- Banana Republic: 20% off full priced styles w/ BRINSIDER
- Timex: 25% off select w/ JOLLY25
- Charles Tyrwhitt: $60 off $300 w/ CTUS60 but know it does NOT work on items that are already on sale. So no, it doesn’t stack on the already mentioned winter clearance event.
- Rhone: $50 off $250 w/ HOLIDAY24. Exclusions apply, like packs and discounts. Can’t stack it. Drat.