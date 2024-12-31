Best Affordable Style of 2024 – The Shoes

The end of one year and a start of another means it’s time to hand out some awards. No there aren’t any little statues to pass along, but over the next few days we’ll still highlight some of the best in affordable men’s style from this past year. Feel free to send in additional nominations to joe@dappered.com.

Outside of some sneakers, it can be hard to get excited about a sub-$100 pair of shoes. They’re just too many crappy pairs out there. So a sub $100 pair of boots that aren’t just good but really good? That’s a rarity.

Clearly modeled after the Alden Indy

J. Crew’s cheaper step-down brand J. Crew Factory released these suede boots to start the fall, and the quality impressed right out of the box. Made in India, the suede’s good and plush, they’re lined in leather, and the Vibram branded mini lug sole is a nice surprise. Not quite as rich “orange” in person compared to the pics on the J. Crew Factory website, but that makes them more versatile. Color can shift a little depending on the light they’re being worn in, but that’s the norm for suede. Their price hovered around $125 – $150 depending on the usual sales and promos, and during big events they could even drop under $100. They’re clearly an homage to the legendary Alden Indy, and while there’s no way they could last the decades the Indys can, with reasonable care one has to think these J. Crew Factory boots will provide good bang for such a reasonable amount of bucks.

But they’re gone now. Long since sold out. Proof is in the pudding, and that “pudding” is no longer on the shelf. Lotta people liked the look of that pudding. Lots.

Here’s to hoping these boots (or something close to as good) come back next year.

That’s all.

Carry on.



