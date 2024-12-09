Banana Republic Factory: 64% – 70% off most 24-hr “sprint” sale

Banana Republic’s more affordable brand BR Factory is excellent as long as you’re willing to do two things:

Read the fabric/care section of each item, and try to avoid the all synthetic cheap stuff (such as this all synthetic suit jacket.) Do the math. Some sales are better than others, and it can be hard to tell.

One way to determine if an item is at a “good” price is by comparing it to the (rarely if ever priced at) full MSRP. There are always exceptions, but here’s how BRF seems to stack up more often than not:

30% off MSRP… Not good. Usually where some new arrivals can start.

40% off MSRP… Standard non-holiday-rush discount. Can feel like the “usual” sale price.

50% – 60% off… Good to very good. Often requires a stacking tiered code outside of the holidays.

60% off or more… Excellent.

Got all that? Bottom line: this is a good-to-great sale, depending on the item. Total percent off MSRP for context is noted for each pick below…

If the Scandinavian concept of hygge were a sweater. 60% cotton, 30% nylon, 10% wool.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185.

Very nice price for 100% merino sweaters. Again, full MSRP of $80 is steep, but that’s not how BRF does business. All the colors you’d expect, and some stripes as well.

NOTE: For some reason a few of these sweaters are on clearance, including the striped one shown above. Price drops on the clearance sweaters to ~$32, which strangely and obviously is more than the solids. Figured the in-person fit perspective was worth showing it anyways.

And the v-necks. Sizes are selling out fast. They say they’re washable, and that may be true. But being that merino is naturally breathable and anti-microbial, they won’t need to be laundered nearly as often as cotton would. Bottom line: Take them to the dry cleaner every so often. Better not to risk it. You’ll be surprised how long you can go without washing a wool sweater.

Wear it with jeans, chinos, cords, even wool flannel trousers. Specifics are: 50% polyester, 42% recycled wool, 6% nylon, 2% other fibers. So yes, it’s mainly poly, but that’s how they keep the cost down. Under $100 for a blazer you’d want to wear is tough to do these days.

Size shown: 32×32 slim on 5’10″/185. They’re a touch long. Notice the flip-up cuffs.

Oddly 60% off. Which clearly is more than the “up to 50% off” parameters BRF has set for themselves in their promotional copy. But the extra 40% off is still happening, and they’re a nice steal here at twenty-four bucks.

One of those items from BRF that’s good enough you’d be likely to ask “why would I pay for the mainline version?” 96% cotton/4% elastane, and it actually feels like there’s more stretch in there. They move that well, as shown at the very top of the post. Machine wash cold/tumble dry low. Color shown above is “cinnamon spice.”

You read that right. Corduroy, which is already textured by its nature, but waffled. Texture on texture. Double Rainbow.

BRF’s take on the “dressy” t-shirt “thing.” Not broken in/super slubbed/or made to look like an old favorite. They’re nice. Mercerized cotton means they’ll be super smooth.

One shirt, two shirt, red shirt, green shirt. Ho Ho Ho and a bottle of hot buttered rum (light on the butter).

Size shown: Off-the-rack/un-tailored 40R on 5’10″/185

Seems to be the same blazer as the navy plaid, only in dark gray. Surprisingly substantial. A true fall/winter weight fabric. Recently restocked in most but not all sizes and lengths.

Shirts to wear under sweaters, blazers, etc. Button down collar so the points don’t go drifting out and flapping away ala Saturday Night Fever/1970s style. White, blue, black, and “soft lilac.”

Soft, stretch-infused, versatile five-pocket-style pants. When you want to wear jeans but don’t want to wear jeans and don’t want to wear chinos/khakis either.

64% cotton, 25% nylon, 9% polyester. A menswear standard for the cool/cold seasons. Looks great over a t-shirt, henley, button up, etc. Also available in gray. Sizes are almost sold out at post time.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185.

The great thing about corduroy is that it can often mimic a little of what suede or nubuck would bring visually. And it’s a heck of a lot cheaper. One drawback is that if you like wearing corduroy pants… then this jacket wouldn’t go well with those. That’d be too much corduroy to wear all at once.

Bringing some texture to the standard Family-Holiday/Water Cooler sweater. 78% cotton, 22% polyester. And these are a perfect example of BRF’s pricing structure. $90 full price feels absurd. $30ish? Yeah maybe.

BR Factory’s stretch cotton chinos. 97% cotton, 3% spandex. All the colors you’d expect. Even has the “butt patch” just like mainline BR chinos.

Size shown: 32×32 on 5’10″/185 and checks in a touch longer than the already mentioned Traveler Cords.

Has gone for a few bucks less in the past, but really good all the same. Super comfortable with lots of stretch. 56% cotton, 25% viscose rayon, 17% polyester, 2% spandex. I’ve obviously cuffed the 32×32 on my 5’10” frame above, but for regular non-cuffed wear, I’d need a 32×30.

The Banana Republic Factory 64% – 70% off most event is scheduled to end today, 12/9/24.