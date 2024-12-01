1 Sale, 5 Outfits: Brooks Brothers 40% off + Free Shipping Event

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment. Here’s five clickable outfits we mined (mostly) from the currently running Brooks Brothers 40% off + free shipping no minimum event. This is as good as it gets for them. 40% off is as deep as they’ll go until something wanders over into their clearance section, and usually free shipping doesn’t kick in until $200. So yes, this is quite good. And even if you’re not in the market to purchase something from Brooks Brothers (which isn’t cheap even on sale…) then maybe these outfits can serve as inspiration for all that’s coming this holiday season. Don’t forget that the most affordable option is always to use (and protect) what you already have.

Weekend Casual Coffee Date

Brooks Bros: Chore Coat in Authentic Indigo-Dyed Pinwale Corduroy Cotton – $178.80 ($298)

Supima Cotton Golden Fleece Long-Sleeve T-Shirt – $41.70 ($69.50)

The Richmond Pant – $88.80 ($148)

50% Merino / 50% Cashmere Beanie – $59.10 ($98.50)

Wool Blend Prince of Wales Socks – $14.70 ($24.50)

Classic Suede Belt – $76.80 ($128)

Chukka Boots with rubber studded sole – $269.40 ($449)

Jacket & Jeans

Brooks Bros: Navy Checked Hopsack Wool Sportcoat – $358.80 ($598)

Stretch Cotton Non-Iron Oxford Polo Button Down Collar Shirt – $64.80 ($108)

Suede Wingtip Derby Shoes – $238.80 ($398)



Others: Amazon Essentials Slim Jeans – $36.40

Orient Bambino 38 small seconds – $238 w/ CM2024 ($280)

USA Made Darn Tough The Standard Wool Blend Socks – $26

USA Made L.L. Bean Belt – $44.95 (review here)

All USA Made

Brooks Bros: American-Made Slim Fit Multi Checked 1818 Suit – $778.80 ($1298)

American-Made Oxford Cloth Button-Down Dress Shirt – $118.80 ($198)



Others: Vaer 38mm D4 Meridian Black Matte Solar – $375 ($469) (assembled in US)

Boardroom Merino Blend Navy Ribbed Over the Calf Socks – $17.95

Allen Edmonds Hamilton Weatherproof Oxford Dress Boot – $349 ($495)

Allen Edmonds Midland Avenue Dress Belt – $99 ($135)

Sleek, Comfortable, Smart Casual

Brooks Bros: KNIT Wool Blend Check Sport Coat = $328.80 ($548)

Ultimate Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater – $79 ($168)

(less expensive sweater: UNIQLO – $39.90)

The Richmond Pant – $88.80 ($148)

Wool Blend Herringbone Socks – $14.70 ($24.50)

1818 Textured Leather Belt – $58.80 ($98)

Others: Invicta 1953 Auto – $130 (review here)

Allen Edmonds Liverpool Chelseas – $379 ($495)

Northern Lights, Lots of Wool Flannel

Brooks Bros: Overcheck Sport Coat in Italian Merino Flannel – $358.80 ($598)

Wool Flannel Dress Pants – $178.80 ($248)

Supima Cotton Poplin Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt – $76.80 ($128)

Cotton Blend Argyle Socks – $14.70 ($24.50)

Suede Wingtip Derby Shoes – $238.80 ($398)

1818 Textured Leather Belt – $58.80 ($98)



Others: Timex Marlin Chronograph – $116.35 w/ CYBER35 ($179)

The Brooks Brothers 40% off + free shipping no minimum event is scheduled to end today, Tuesday 12/3/24.