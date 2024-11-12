Style Scenario: Fall Temptation 2024 – Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. We’re here! Fall. Autumn. Full of temptations both highly caloric and style-wise. For the next couple of style scenarios, we’ll be skipping the sugar and spice and will instead mine goods from our annual round-up of the Best (affordable) Fall Style for Men.

The Flannel Blazer: Suitsupply Wool Flannel Navy Blazer – $499. Super soft, breathable, cool/cold weather weight Italian flannel from Vitale Barberis Canonico. Ships/returns for free. The more affordable option: Wear whatever wheelhouse/4-season navy blazer you have on hand and layer a sweater underneath.

The Coat: Banana Republic Italian Melton Topcoat – $280 w/ BRINSIDER ($400). Quietly 30% off with that BRINSIDER code. Was just 40% off. Perhaps they’ll do that again for Black Friday? Maybe. 40% off would drop it to $240.

The Pants: Lands’ End Gray Pinstripe Wool Comfort Waist Dress Pants – $87.46 w/ STYLE ($124.95). Affordable wool dress pants in a year-round weight with a smart pinstripe. Going with lighter weight, year-round wool trousers because a flannel trouser with a flannel blazer or jacket works when it’s a suit… but it can look a little weird if it’s a contrasting blazer + pants combo.

The Shirt: Banana Republic Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirt in Slim or Standard Fit – $56 w/ BRINSIDER ($80). Or whatever your favorite sharp white dress shirt happens to be.

The Watch: Orient Bambino 38 mm Champagne Dial/Blue Hands – $280. One of the best watch releases of the year. Full review here.

The Socks: Darn Tough The Standard Mid-Weight Cushioned Socks – $26. Still the best. Temperature regulating with just enough “squish” to keep feet warm and comfortable.

The Shoes: Nordstrom Double Monks – $99.95. It’s really hard to find subtle monk straps. Especially in the affordable realm. Everything is either over-burnished, too pointy, or has some other odd and unnecessary “flair.” These from Nordstrom are subtle, dark brown, and relatively cheap. They even ship/return for free.

The Gloves: Kent Wang Deerskin Touch-Screen Gloves – $95. Another annual favorite. Kent Wang’s deerskin touch-screen gloves are soft, flexible, and “The palm side (including all fingers) is calf leather treated with nanotechnology to be responsive to touchscreen devices, such as phones and tablets.” So no little extra touch-screen-pointer-patch on the index finger of other, cheaper gloves.