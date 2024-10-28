50 of the Best New Affordable Men’s Style Arrivals for Fall/Winter 2024

For many of us, this is the best time of the year for dressing well. Fall and winter provide ample opportunities for layering, mixing in different fabrics, and dressing with intention and/or trying something new. Here are 50 of the best looking new arrivals for men, with affordability in mind. NOTE: As the retail seasons are just really starting to find their stride, some of these prices might feel higher than normal. It can take a bit for sales and promos to kick in.

Super soft, breathable, cool/cold weather weight Italian flannel. Ships/returns for free. Numerous different color options with fabrics from different mills, but the idea is very much the same.

Now in a new dark brown “espresso” shade shown above. A suede option this year too, along with the standard black, walnut, and chili leathers. If you wanna try to save a few bucks, you can always go the Factory 2nds route (no Espresso or Suede over there quite yet). Just know that returns are a steep $25 if you go the F2 route, and be prepared for your pair to show up with a “minor” cosmetic blemish. Full review of the Factory 2nds process can be found here, featuring a pair of Liverpools no less.

Knit blazers (aka “swazers”) are awesome. They’re as comfortable as a sweater but just a touch more dressed up. This one is 100% merino wool, and a fine addition to The Tie Bar’s ever expanding additions to their catalog that aren’t, y’know, neckties.

Holy smokes, Timex. That thing looks amazing. Quartz movement to keep the price at least somewhat reasonable, 200m of water resistance, stainless steel H-link bracelet, and a textured “wave” dial similar to the Omega Seamaster Diver 300m. Sapphire crystal, super-luminova filled hands and hour markings, and the bracelet has quick release pins for easy swap outs in case you want to throw it on a rubber or NATO strap. O.O.S. at post time, but they do have an email notification feature so people can sign up and be pinged when they get more stock in.

Accommodating straight fit, four fall ready colors, easy to find because you gotta think every Target will be stocking these up.

Eegads. Those boots are everything all at once. Unique, tough looking, casual but also has a smart brogued cap toe. And while style is subjective… those work. They’re ALSO just off from “normal” enough that they could drift into their sale section. Maybe. Or maybe not. Leather is a pull-up style so variations will show with the wearer’s use. Patina. These have it and will develop it as they’re worn. Goodyear welted of course. Vibram cavity wedge outsole.

Not everybody needs a big, heavy wool coat (although we will get to those in this post). A lot of us who live in snow-country may not even need a true winter coat yet. The answer is a mac. For all but the coldest days of the year, if it’s “weatherin'” or you just need an extra layer, a dark mac, with it’s mid-thigh length and simple single breasted front is the way to go. Whether you’re in a suit and oxfords or an OCBD and sneakers.

They’re back. An annual favorite that at one point was priced heading towards the mid $200s. Nice to see these have dipped to $198. And for those wondering, they are worth it. They’re thick, easy to wear with everything, and built really well. See this style scenario for how a medium fits on 5’10″/185.

Another annual favorite. Kent Wang’s deerskin touch-screen gloves are soft, flexible, and “The palm side (including all fingers) is calf leather treated with nanotechnology to be responsive to touchscreen devices, such as phones and tablets. This treatment will never wear off, unlike spray-on treatments other makers use.” So no little extra touch-screen-pointer-patch on the index finger of other, cheaper gloves. Nice. Available in black or dark brown. Link above goes to all of their gloves, some of which aren’t touch-screen compatible. Just be sure you’re aware of which you’re buying when you do.

Like a knit blazer/swazer, only in shirt form. So it’s a… swirt? That doesn’t sound quite right. Anyway, instead of using woven fabric these use sweater-like knit fabric to make something more substantial but still “shirty” in looks form. Quiet lumberjack style. Double-knit, flexible, etc. Solids and patterns. 4.8/5 stars after 200+ reviews. *Note: to get this price you’ll have to log in or create a rewards account and then use the code FAMILY once you do that.

When you need a smart looking pair of dress shoes but the weather is nasty… here’s your option. Still sleek and dressy, dainite rubber studded sole, weatherproof leather uppers, and oh yeah… they’re boots.

Knit but still can be dressed up a notch. Not frumpy or schlumpy. Fabric can vary depending on the color/pattern you’re after, but the sharp charcoal club check shown above is 48% Cotton, 30% Polyester, 22% Wool.

Many of us are more than fine sticking with merino wool and its significantly lower cost. But if you love yourself some cashmere, here’s UNIQLO’s annual affordable (for cashmere) option.

5-pockets for those who don’t want cords but also want to switch it up from their usual jeans. 99% cotton/1% spandex. Very well reviewed. Three fits, lots of autumn-ready colors.

Lorier’s newest model. 39mm case width. 11.7mm case thickness + 2.1mm dome crystal. Seiko Automatic Chronograph movement. (You read that right.) Panda dial with a little splash of color.

Chore blazers are often the perfect extra layer. Smart looking but still casual and not structured or stuffy. Boiled wool is a perfect fall/winter fabric. It’s dense (wind and water resistant) but still breathes and moves with you. Combine the two and you get what could be one of the best new releases Flint and Tinder and Huckberry have had in a while. Four colors to choose from. Loden green is shown above, but that medium to lighter leaning gray might be the real pick for sake of versatility.

adidas has a real hit on their hands with the expansion of the color palate of their Samba OG line. Lots of deeper, darker options have just been released for autumn. Rich browns, deep greens, and even dark, inky blue like the pair shown above.

New, slimmer, and a bit sleeker. Still tough, still muscular, but not as much of a “chonk” compared to the old Samurai. Specs should land in a sweet spot for many: 41.7mm diameter, 12.3mm thick. That’s decently svelte. Not razor thin, but not blocky either. 23 jewel 4R35 automatic movement with a 41 hour power reserve. Drilled lugs should make for super easy swap outs to a NATO or rubber strap if you so choose on occasion.

Durable, comfortable, and weirdly versatile. Can be worn with everything from twill 5-pockets and a t-shirt to cords and a sweater blazer. Rugged for sure though. Know that these run a little trim and can take a bit of breaking in. But once they do, they’re as comfortable as it gets.

From Target’s cheap athletic-wear/athleisure line All in Motion, so expect these to breathe and move better than standard all cotton waffle henleys. Fabric is a 85% Recycled Polyester, 15% Cotton blend.

USA made and a bit of history to boot. Made from 100% merino wool on the same machines that knit goods to fulfill the orders for the US and other NATO allies. “Complies with NATO Specifications 8440-01-005-2558 & 8405-01-006-1074 as Commissioned in 1975.” That and they just look classic and great. Available in black, gray, or the navy shown above.

From our man Adam: “HIGHLY recommend those brushed wool sweaters. They’re the most budget friendly version of the classic Shaggy Dog and fit true to size.” 100% wool, brushed for softness. Saddle-style shoulders. NOTE: You’ll need to log in or create a J. Crew rewards account to use this additional 15% off code FAMILY. Otherwise they’ll be “just” 30% off.

Probably the reasonably priced (not absurd luxury) watch release of the year. A new, lighter, eye catching dial, as well as a stock-stainless bracelet option for the original black color-scheme. The black + stainless makes a super-strong case for being a GADA (go anywhere, do anything) watch for those who don’t want to collect, and instead just want to wear something that looks great and tells the time.

Wearing a leather or suede jacket is already a bit of a statement, so any extra zippers, buttons, floppy collars, etc. can all end up looking a bit much. This is the opposite. Dead simple, dark brown suede, stand collar. Very reasonably priced for a leather/suede jacket. Free and easy shipping as well as returns too, as it’s from Nordstrom.

Hggnnnh.

Surprisingly substantial. A true fall/winter weight fabric = 50% polyester, 40% wool, 10% other fibers. So yes, it’s mainly poly, but that’s how they keep the cost down. And you wouldn’t know it by looking at it. Size shown above is an off-the-rack/un-tailored 40R on 5’10″/185. It’s also the jacket that’s shown at the very top of the post.

Not a frumpy, thick, french terry hoodie. Something leaner and meaner looking. Waffle texture, cotton/poly/spandex “go-dry” fabric, and no bulky kangaroo style pocket up front.

So you wanna give chore-coats a try but you’re not sure how it’ll look or feel? Nordstrom to the rescue. This one from their house brand Treasure & Bond is reasonably priced, ships and returns for free, and true to the classic chore-coat look with a button front, patch pockets, and button cuffs (to roll unbutton and roll up if need be). 97% cotton, 3% spandex.

They really are going for the “Newman” chronograph look, aren’t they? Solar-powered quartz. Rally style strap with a deployant clasp. Fingers crossed for a sale, somewhere, at some point, but we could all be waiting a long time for that to happen.

No canvassing, no shoulder pads, but still substantial enough to wear with a button down. Easy to wear with a t shirt and jeans, but also can be dressed up for a date night or holiday party. 94% wool, 4% cashmere, 2% lycra.

It’s really hard to find subtle monk straps. Especially in the affordable realm. Everything is either over-burnished, too pointy, or has some other odd and unnecessary “flair.” They’re Monk Straps! They’re already flashy! These from Nordstrom are subtle, dark brown, and cheap. They even ship/return for free.

Surprisingly great. One of those items from BRF that’s good enough you’d be likely to ask “why would I pay for the mainline version?” 96% cotton/4% elastane, and it actually feels like there’s more stretch in there. They move that well. Machine wash cold/tumble dry low. Color shown above is “cinnamon spice.” Size shown is a 32×32 slim on 5’10″/185. They’re a touch long. Notice the flip-up cuffs. But honestly they look/feel great as is. Currently 60% off + an additional 25% off at checkout through Halloween. That’s BR Factory for you. High MSRP, but they sure cut a lot of that price off.

Boots of the year, no? Clearly modeled after the Alden Indy, these are from J. Crew’s cheaper step-down brand J. Crew Factory. And the quality seems impressively solid right out of the box. Made in India, the suede is good and plush, they’re lined in leather, and the Vibram branded mini lug sole is a nice surprise. Just a warning that they run a little trim to start. My borderline wide but normally 10.5 D feet felt pretty squeezed trying them on out of the box. But with some break in time, they’ve settled in nicely.

Cheap. One of those “tweener” extra layers you could find yourself reaching for time and again when it’s too warm for a sweater but too cold for a tee.

Meanwhile on the other end of the pricing spectrum from Target… there’s these dark but still interesting, wool (or wool blend) sportcoats from Brooks Brothers. Same stylistic/visual theory, different execution. The one on the left is a crisp hopsack wool. On the right is a knit but still structured looking wool-blend. And yes the prices are high now, but they have gone on sale to the point of dropping under $400 in the past. Some of us are very much hoping that happens again.

“Crunchy” style, highly functional, and wow does that suede look good. 100% waterproof, gore-tex lined, and a build that strikes the right balance between comfort and rugged performance.

These are Target’s suuuuuper stretch jeans. See the full review here, albeit in a dark rinse color that’s frustratingly sold out at post time. Sure they have beige, olive green, and a mid blue, but no classic dark blue anymore? Fingers crossed they’ve got those on the way at the next restock.

All the old-school-cool looks of a shawl collar cardigan, at a more affordable price than what a wool one would cost. A menswear standard for the cool/cold seasons. Looks great over a t-shirt, henley, button up, etc. 64% cotton, 25% nylon, 9% polyester.

A bit of texture thanks to pebbled leather uppers. Mini lug sole for traction. Just be sure you try them on upon arrival and carefully test them out (without breaking their return policy of course). There’s one negative review which claims the collar is pretty rigid. There’s always wearing thicker socks to break them in, but ankle-biting shoes/boots can be a real bummer.

Simple, classy as all hell, and versatile enough to wear with everything from a sweater and jeans to a suit and tie to a full blown tuxedo. Ships/returns for free.

These are the cool/cold weather version of BR’s bestselling Italian Stretch Cotton Five pockets. Same theory (super comfortable 5-pocket style pants to wear when you want to wear jeans but maybe don’t want to wear jeans) only in a super soft brushed Italian moleskin. Code INSIDER is good for 30% off and expires today, 10/21.

That’s a lot of coat. And it means business. Italian 95% wool/5% cashmere. Double breasted. Peak lapels, but they’re subtle and don’t go drifting out too far and wide. *Currently 30% off and getting an additional 15% off for members with the code FAMILY.

100% merino body. Ribbed Knit. Cotton shoulder and arm patches. Five colors.

Spendy for sure, but made in the USA from dense and soft 10 oz moleskin. Perfect for colder weather. A reminder that Gustin is a pre-order model, so you’ll have to wait a bit after backing the campaign with your cash. Estimated ship date for these is December/January.

Looks incredibly basic at first glance, but anyone who has ever worn a lululemon “down for it all” vest knows that NOT having baffling wrapping around your belly goes a long way to streamlining your look. Regular puffer vests look (wait for it) puffy. These shouldn’t. And as Zella is Nordstrom’s house-brand athletic/athleisure brand created to compete with the likes of lululemon, you gotta think the Down for it All inspired this one.

The next generation of the Nodus Duality is set to arrive sometime in the coming months, and it has serious potential. The specs they’ve released so far seem pretty darn great: Miyota automatic movement, 40mm width x 11.50mm thick (so moderate and easy to wear), and it’ll even carry with it their excellent on-the-fly NodeX push button micro-adjustment in the clasp. Shown above is the faded out “past” styled graphic of the previous generation of the duality. No clue what this next gen will look like, as they tend to tweak their designs from generation to generation.

For those who are up to their necks, quite literally, in shawl collar sweaters and would prefer something a bit different looking. 100% merino from Italy’s Zegna Baruffa mill. Full zip front so you don’t have to pull it over your head like a quarter or half zip sweater. Looks like it could double as outerwear on days that are not too terribly cold or wet. Sidenote: That turtleneck underneath makes it tough to tell what sort of dang neck this thing has. It’s a ribbed-knit baseball/bomber style. Drops to $175 when 30% off.

Meermin knows how to make great looking shoes and boots. They can just take a little while to break in, and sometimes their sizing can be wonky. See our recent in-person review (of their dress shoes) here.

Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185. The great thing about corduroy is that it can often mimic a little of what suede or nubuck would bring visually. And it’s a heck of a lot cheaper. One drawback is that if you like wearing corduroy pants… then this jacket wouldn’t go well with those. That’d be a lot of corduroy. Too much if worn all at once. Just enough “squish” to this one. Warm without being puffy or bulky.

85% wool / 15% cashmere. Classic single breasted look with a 3-roll-2 button closure. Seven colors to pick from. A reminder that Spier offers a free return on your first purchase of a Suit/Sport Coat, Shoes, Dress & Casual Trousers, Outerwear, Knitwear and Dress & Casual Shirts. After your first purchase, it’s $7.95 per return order for shirts, trousers, knitwear, accessories, shoes, and small items… and $14.95 for suits, sport coats, outerwear, & tailored clothing.