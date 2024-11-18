Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $40 off UNIQLO’s topcoats, 30% off Rancourt boots, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

This is the same company that offers a monthly “box of awesome” service. And if you’re the type who likes to flip through a cool catalog of random yet interesting stuff… then their shop section (individual for sale goods, not monthly boxes) is a fun place to go this time of year. They roll out their Black Friday deals slowly, and the first round is underway. Oh like you don’t want a brass railroad style electric lantern.

A sneaky quiet one day preview of Jack Erwin’s Black Friday event. 30% off is as good as it gets for them. Most of their shoes are Blake Stitched in Portugal or Italy. Code ACEFRIDAYVIP ends today, 11/18/24.

An annual favorite for those who live in a warm climate but still love coats, or those who run hot. Because if past years are any indication, for as good as they look, they’re just not gonna be that warm. 90% wool/10% cashmere fabric. Camel, navy, or black. $40 off runs through Thursday.

Seems like Rancourt has been ramping up their sales game lately. In the recent past they haven’t offered many discounts. But 30% off boots, here in boots-season, is quite welcome. Made in Maine of course. 30% off code Boots30 ends tomorrow, Tuesday 11/19/24.

No code needed. Discount should happen in your cart. Good gravy that camel number. I’d be afraid to wear it because I’d probably spill something on it. Gravy, per se. “Good” gravy or otherwise.

The Pick: Medium Waxed Canvas Duffel Bag in Dark Tan – $118 FINAL ($295)

It’s a (very) small selection of goods, and not all colors are getting the max (60% off) discount, but some steals all the same for the Filson fans. Mostly clothes, a few bags. Appears to be all final sale. No returns or exchanges. Which is a clear bummer and then some.

Also worth a mention: