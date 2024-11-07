Extra 20% off Todd Snyder Sale, BRF 60% off ending, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

It’s verrrrry random in the Todd Snyder sale section, with lots of final sale stuff. So watch out. Anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. Some serious deals for those who like the higher end/more styled/designer stuff. That is IF you’re willing to take that (huge) final sale risk though.

Meanwhile on the other end of the price spectrum from Todd Snyder there’s Old Navy. And they’re doing some Early Black Friday/fall steals stuff right now. Normally in that 30% – 40% off range, 60%+ is gonna catch some eyeballs and wallets. Especially if you’re in the market for a pair of basic 5-pockets that you can wear instead of jeans yet still feel not overly dressed up.

Last call for BRF’s big holiday preview event, which is quite good. Standard discount is somewhere around 40% off (or a little less if the item in question is a brand new arrival). So the 50% off + stacking 20% off is solid.

Right on time for “pour yourself a good drink and settle in for a nice night” season. Comes with lead-free crystal glasses and a nice little decanter, as well as a wood bar tray to keep everything in line. Looks good on display, looks good in use. One of their best boxes.

Set to end Saturday. Not sure what they’ll be doing for Black Friday in a few weeks… and then usually in early December they’ll do a bunch of one day flash sales on different categories (blazers one day, accessories the next, etc.) Key word: usually.

For those who truly believe “there’s no bad weather, only bad clothing” and want to stock up now that the weather is changing. It’s all stuff that’s already on sale, so sizes and color selection are scattered at best. But most don’t care about specific colors or clashing patterns when it’s 5am and you’re pounding the pavement/pumping iron in the garage or shop. Plenty of shorts and tees too for the climate-controlled gym-goers. Free shipping kicks in at $75.

Also worth a mention: