Nordstrom’s big Fall Sale, $50 off Spier Overcoats, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Seems to be a mix of clearance and price-matching stuff. But at over 6,000 items, it’s not a small one. Lots of further markdowns as well. And everything ships and returns for free.

These are for the original, 42mm diameter Murph. Which is a huge deal for those who have been wearing a Murph for a while and have been wanting a go-anywhere-do-anything bracelet to put on their watch, instead of the stock leather strap. Uncle Straps started making their aftermarket “senator” three-link braclet for the 38mm version, which was great. And then Hamilton released a stock version of the 38mm Murph on a bracelet. But up until now, 42mm wearers were out of luck. No more.

85% wool / 15% cashmere. Classic single breasted look with a 3-roll-2 button closure. Fifty bucks may not seem like much, but Spier doesn’t run a ton of deep discounts, and this is right at the start of the season on a flagship product. So, pretty good. Seven colors to pick from.

Whoooo boy Nike is having a hard time of it lately. But don’t count out the Swoosh. The business of fashion (and athletic performance) is often cyclical. A note on those Metcons: They’re great for HIIT and lifting. Lots of stability. But not a ton of cushioning. Which is the point/why they’re designed for lifting and other types of workouts which require less squish/bounce and more certainty in planting and pushing off.

This has got to be ending soon. And if it fell off your radar? Ours too. Their Rediscover America sale has been running long enough that seasons have meteorologically changed for a lot of us. It was sneaker weather when it started, and it’s boot season now. And if that hasn’t happened for you yet, it might just in the near future. Full original top 10 style picks can be found here. UPDATE: Big thanks to Toby R. who got a couple emails from an AE salesperson saying the Rediscover America Sale is set to expire this upcoming Tuesday, 10/29.

Also worth a mention: