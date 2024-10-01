Most Wanted Affordable Style – October 2024

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Chore blazers are often the perfect extra layer. Smart looking but still casual and not structured or stuffy. Boiled wool is a perfect fall/winter fabric. It’s dense (wind and water resistant) but still breathes and moves with you. Combine the two and you get what could be one of the best new releases Flint and Tinder and Huckberry have had in a while.

And now something less “I’m about to chop wood” and more “I’m cold in my cubicle and the penny pinching boss-man won’t let any of us touch the thermostat.”

It’s really hard to find subtle monk straps. Especially in the affordable realm. Everything is either over-burnished, too pointy, or has some other odd and unnecessary “flair.” They’re Monk Straps! They’re already flashy! These from Nordstrom are subtle, dark brown, and cheap. They even ship/return for free.

Breaks down to $21.33 per tee. Made in the USA, 100% organic slub cotton. Can’t get more classic than those three colors either. Remember Gustin is a pre-order model, so these won’t ship until (slowly stirs candy-cane in his pumpkin spice latte)… December.

Good gracious they really are going for the “Newman” chronograph look, aren’t they? Solar-powered quartz. Rally style strap with a deployant clasp. Fingers crossed for a sale, somewhere, at some point, but we could all be waiting a long time for that to happen.

