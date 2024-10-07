Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $21 Goodfellow Chinos, Charles Tyrwhitt Blazers, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Attention all Charles Tyrwhitt shirts fans… their suits & blazers are on sale. And while their tailored wear doesn’t come with a buy 3 for $99.99 intro offer like their shirts can, the cuts, fabrics, and color options sure look good. And for once they’re offering free shipping. Usually this stuff costs an arm and a leg to get over the Atlantic, as CT still ships from the UK. Code VIPSUITS ends tonight, 10/7. And I wouldn’t count on that code making returns free. Outbound shipping should be free, but if you send anything back they’ll ding you $9.95 for the return label. One would assume.

Target Circle week is back. This always feels like Target is trying to beat Amazon to the punch as Amazon’s “Prime Big Deal Days” starts tomorrow. Gotta be a member of the Target “Circle” rewards program, but that’s just a simple email sign up/creating an account in the app.

Meanwhile on the opposite end of the price spectrum from Target… there’s Todd Snyder. But the sale section is on extra sale with that EXTRA30 code. Ends today, 10/7/24.

Our top 10 list is here in case you missed it. Note that our rankings have been ordered by some seemingly arbitrary yet totally considered formula which takes into account versatility of style, level of discount, seasonality, etc. And like Grandma’s meatball recipe, it’s never, ever written down. All up here, fellas. Allllll in the ol’ cranial tackle box.

Also worth a mention: