Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $21 Goodfellow Chinos, Charles Tyrwhitt Blazers, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Charles Tyrwhitt: 20% off Blazers and Suits + free shipping w/ VIPSUITS
- Navy Wool “Proper” Blazer – $319.20 ($399) shown top of post
- Wool Silk Check Jacket in Ocean Blue Plaid – $359.20 ($449)
- Charcoal Wool Natural Stretch Twill Suit – $399.20 ($499)
Attention all Charles Tyrwhitt shirts fans… their suits & blazers are on sale. And while their tailored wear doesn’t come with a buy 3 for $99.99 intro offer like their shirts can, the cuts, fabrics, and color options sure look good. And for once they’re offering free shipping. Usually this stuff costs an arm and a leg to get over the Atlantic, as CT still ships from the UK. Code VIPSUITS ends tonight, 10/7. And I wouldn’t count on that code making returns free. Outbound shipping should be free, but if you send anything back they’ll ding you $9.95 for the return label. One would assume.
Target Members: 30% off select Pants, Sweaters, & Sweatshirts
- Slim fit Goodfellow Chinos – $21 ($30)
- Straight fit Goodfellow Chinos – $21 ($30)
- Athletic fit Goodfellow Chinos – $21 ($30)
- Tapered Goodfellow Fleece Cargo Jogger Pants – $17.50 ($25)
- Slim fit jeans – $25.20 ($36)
Target Circle week is back. This always feels like Target is trying to beat Amazon to the punch as Amazon’s “Prime Big Deal Days” starts tomorrow. Gotta be a member of the Target “Circle” rewards program, but that’s just a simple email sign up/creating an account in the app.
Todd Snyder: Extra 30% off sale styles w/ EXTRA30
- Italian Cotton Sutton Jacket in Navy – $272.30 ($598)
- Randolph 58mm Aviator in Black Matte – $188.30 ($349)
- Randolph 58mm Aviator in Military Olive – $188.30 ($349)
- Made in Italy Nomad Boots in Olive Suede – $160.30 ($278)
Meanwhile on the opposite end of the price spectrum from Target… there’s Todd Snyder. But the sale section is on extra sale with that EXTRA30 code. Ends today, 10/7/24.
BONUS Allen Edmonds: Rediscover America Sale is underway
- Park Avenue Leather Sole Oxfords – $329 ($425) review here
- Liverpool Chelsea Boots (suede or leather) – $399 ($495)
- Higgins Mill Weatherproof Boot – $379 ($495)
- Carlyle Plain Toe Oxfords – $299 ($425)
- Strand Oxfords – $329 ($425)
Our top 10 list is here in case you missed it. Note that our rankings have been ordered by some seemingly arbitrary yet totally considered formula which takes into account versatility of style, level of discount, seasonality, etc. And like Grandma’s meatball recipe, it’s never, ever written down. All up here, fellas. Allllll in the ol’ cranial tackle box.
Also worth a mention:
- Brooks Brothers: 30% off most full price (no code needed).
- GAP: 50% off w/ YOURS. Drops the price on their legendary chinos to $26.10.
- Spier & Mackay: Up to 20% off select suits.