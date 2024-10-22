Budget Bangers: Old Navy 50% off Everything, Top 10 Picks

banger /BANG-err/

noun: A pop song which is uncomplicated, fun, and upbeat.

budget banger /BUH-jet BANG-err/

noun: A menswear item which is inexpensive, could be viewed as surprisingly nice for the price, and versatile enough to be worn with more expensive, higher quality items if one chooses. It’s also a totally made up term the editor of Dappered pulled out of his backside because he couldn’t figure out a catchy way to let you all know Old Navy has a pretty good sale going on right now.

TURN IT UP WE’RE GOIN’ TO OLD NAVY

If those aren’t Thanksgiving “eatin’ pants” then they don’t exist. And I choose to believe. Pair these with your favorite Manning-cast styled quarter zip or unstructured sportcoat and you’ll be ready for Friendsgiving or Grandma’s looking holiday-sharp AND equipped with a flexible waistline.

Fine enough to wear on its own for warmer days, and perfect for layering under a (lighter weight) topcoat on colder days. RE lighter weight topcoats: Lookin’ at you, UNIQLO.

Denim jackets are both iconic and not everyone’s taste. They can be hard to wear for some of us. So if you want to dip your toes in the jean-jacket-waters but don’t want to fully dive into something expensive, then this is a good way to scratch that itch for cheap.

The key difference between these and almost all other joggers: The ankles. Check it out. No scrunchy weird feeling elastic. Sure they have an “e-waist.” That’s to help hold them up. But what are elastic cuffs supposed to do at your ankles anyway? They don’t hold the pant legs down. They just get caught around your upper ankles/calves and stay there when you sit down/stand up/jump over a wall evading your enemies. Plain hem, cool colors, tapered fit. Also shown at the very top of the post, center, in “panther.”

Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185.

Surprisingly great. Impressively soft. Significant stretch. Fabric makeup is 47% recycled poly / 46% poly / 7% spandex. That’s a lot of spandex, and the result is a t-shirt that really moves with you. They’re labeled as a “performance” tee, and sure you could work out in them, but they wear more like a “nice” t-shirt. Y’know, the ones you reach for when you want to look put-together but still relaxed/dressed down. Eleven colors to choose from.

Space-age performance thermals in a performance quarter zip. 93% polyester 7% spandex. Texture, and enough spandex that it should move well and be extra comfortable.

Size shown above is a Slim Fit 32×30 on 5’10″/185.

Weirdly good for cooler weather thanks to their soft washed twill that has an almost lightly sueded/brushed feel to it. They move good, they look good, they feel good. There’s also a subtle side zipper pocket on the left side, which seems to be a hallmark of many performance pants these days. These are not Old Navy’s competitor for lululemon’s ABC. We’ll get to those.

If past is prologue, then these should be just fine… especially at half-price. Old Navy seems to do really well with their quilted stuff. And these “shackets” (shirt jackets) should make for a great lighter jacket later when it’s not bitter cold, and be good for layering when it is. Don’t be fooled by the model on the right. He’s wearing a hoodie underneath. These don’t have a hood, but instead a shirt style/shaped collar because, again… “shackets.” 100% smooth nylon shell.

L-R = Slim, Straight, and Athletic fit.

Their flagship chinos. Available in slim, straight, or athletic fit. The “Rotation” Chino = 98% cotton + 2% spandex, which is a classic stretch chino fabric of which most are familiar with. Twelve colors.

Size shown above: 32×32 SLIM fit on 5’10″/185

They’re the closest affordable thing you’ll find to lululemon’s famous ABC pants. Even a step closer to lululemon than Target’s All in Motion 5 pockets. These are full performance material. Not a cotton blend. They move great and feel great. But there are some key differences when compared to lululemon’s famous ABCs: There’s no gusseted undercarriage for ease of movement. The fabric might be a touch lighter in weight (but not as lightweight as Target’s All in Motion golf pants). And they run a little longer in the legs than lululemon. Some may feel the need to flip up the cuffs or get them hemmed. There’s also no chino/trouser pocket layout option. Just 5-pocket styles (patch pockets on each cheek in the rear, scoops up front like a pair of Jeans).

