Brooks Brothers Wardrobe Event, Meermin Factory 2nds, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

The combo pick:

= $249 total (reg price $492 for all four)

Part of a larger/wider “Wardrobe Event” where they’ve got specials of all sorts strewn across their site. Not a clearance styles/sale-shirts only deal. This is good on their full priced/wheelhouse white, light blue, etc. shirts. Gotta buy four, which is a big investment, but for those who love their Brooks Brothers non-iron dress shirts, now’s not a bad time to stock up.

And the blazers/sportcoats deal, as part of that “wardrobe event” they’re running. Three fits available on most of their sportcoats: Slim (Milano) Classic (Regent) or Traditional (Madison).

The Pick: 2nds quality 116660 Cap Toe Oxfords Ultraflex System – $117 FINAL ($195) read the review here. the black pair we ordered for testing ran small.

Said it before and said it again. Y’know what’s a bad idea? Final Sale shoes bought over the internet. Even worse? When they’re 2nds quality AND they’re from a brand that sometimes swings and misses with accurate sizing. (See our recent review here where the full price/1st quality oxfords showed up at least a half if not a full size smaller than expected/the norm.) But some of you guys are Meermin fans. They are undeniably more affordable than most, with better construction and materials than you may think. Again…all final sale. No returns or exchanges.

FINAL SALE. So no returns or exchanges. They’re part of an additional 50% off final sale clearance deal w/ the code FALL50. How the heck are these boots final sale already? It’s Halloween. Or did they have just what stock they had for the entire season and they’ve almost sold through already? Sizes are getting a bit limited. Don’t be surprised if they sell out.

Clearly modeled after the Alden Indy, these are from J. Crew’s cheaper step-down brand J. Crew Factory. And the quality seems impressively solid right out of the box. Made in India, the suede is good and plush, they’re lined in leather, and the Vibram branded mini lug sole is a nice surprise. Just a warning that they run a little trim to start. My borderline wide but normally 10.5 D feet felt pretty squeezed trying them on out of the box. But with some break in time, they’ve settled in nicely.

Full disclosure: It’s hard as hell to figure out if something is on sale at UNIQLO, because they eliminate the “regular” price when they put something in their “limited time specials.” 99% sure those merino crews are normally $39.90. But the Ultra Light Down? Sure those prices are in red. Thinking they’re $10 off. But… sheesh it’d help if they just left the normal price up there. Can’t quite recall.

Lost in all of the 30% off + additional 15% off for members w/ FAMILY hubub is the fact that one of J. Crew’s bestselling lines of pants is on sale for at least 57% off. No, we’re not talking about their wheelhouse stretch wash chinos. Instead it’s their cotton-blend tech pants. Both the regular and midweight. Note that these are not lululemon warpstreme ABC clones. lululemon’s warpstreme ABCs are full performance fabric and come with gusset for ease of movement. Also note that J. Crew’s regular and mid-weight tech pants don’t have the exact same fabric blends. But that’s not unexpected, being that one is quite literally labeled “midweight.”

*Price above reflects the extra 15% off discount for their Passport rewards club members when the code FAMILY is applied.

Also worth a mention: