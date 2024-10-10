10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Favorite Watch Straps, USA Watch Caps, & more

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Gum sole, neutral leather and suede combo uppers, and a couple of different swoosh colors. Think of them as Killshots only with real substance to their build, Plus the Nike Air cushioning makes for comfort and support over long stretches of wear. On sale and drops to under $75 with that extra 25% off JUMP25 code.

Made in the USA and knit on the very same machines that fulfilled official contracts for the U.S. and NATO allies, these things are all wool, look great, and do the job. “Complies with NATO Specification 8405-01-006-1074 as Commissioned in 1975.” Part of their 1975 NATO collection which includes scarves, as well as “zero itch” merino options for a bit more cash.

“$77 ain’t $75.” Close enough. And maybe you’ve got some rewards built up or something. These are the cool/cold weather version of BR’s bestselling Italian Stretch Cotton Five pockets. Same theory (super comfortable 5-pocket style pants to wear when you want to wear jeans but maybe don’t want to wear jeans) only in a super soft brushed Italian moleskin. Code INSIDER is good for 30% off and expires today, 10/21.

Recently restocked in their most popular colors and widths (20mm and 22mm). Gets mentioned a lot and for good reason. Available in either a matte or a smooth “seatbelt” weave as shown on the black and gray striped shown above. Terrific brushed hardware. Super comfortable. Lots of options. Shown above on the Timex Waterbury Dive Automatic.

Hard to get more fall/winter wheelhouse than that. 100% merino. Five colors to pick from. Part of a half-off select sweaters flash deal. NOT final sale either. Outbound shipping is free if you’re a rewards member. In-store returns are free, but sending it back through UPS/USPS will set you back a $7.50 return label. Flash sale price ends today, 10/21/24.

Colder weather means beards. It also means static. Anyone who has ever consistently shocked themselves during the fall and winter getting in and out of a car or shuffling across a carpeted floor knows this. Static is also rough on beards, and using a normal, plastic comb invites static. The answer is (Mr. Woodchuck voice)… wood. It tames your beard without raising hell with the hair. This one from Target’s Goodfellow line is cheap. Real cheap. And it’s even an extra 30% off for Target Circle Members, which drops the price to $4.19.

Four button placket for visual interest, slubbed cotton fabric for texture, six fall-ready colors, and BR’s super-soft wash fabric that feels like a favorite from the very beginning. Also shown at the very top of the post. Code INSIDER is good for 30% off and expires today, 10/21.

It’s a good sized gym bag, it’s a weekender, it’s a… diaper bag too? Maybe? Congrats by the way to the 8 zillion guys out there who recently became fathers. Seriously. Early Autumn birth rates seem to indicate that a lot of you are going for a roll with your partner under the Christmas Tree and you’re not wearing a “stocking.”

“Cute twins. What are their names?”

“This is Rudolph, and this is Wenceslas.”

Inexpensive, easy to find, accommodating straight fit, and four fall-ready colors.

Twenty bucks off because they’re actually last year’s version. So clearance, yet there’s plenty of sizes available in navy or black. No hood on these, which makes them perfect for layering underneath another jacket (say a mac or a peacoat) once it gets really cold out.

