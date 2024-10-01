1 Sale, 5 Outfits: J. Crew 40.5% off select full price for Members

FAMILY = 30% off + additional 15% off for Passport Members
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. But it makes for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Here’s five clickable outfits we mined mostly from J. Crew’s 30% off + additional 15% off for members w/ code FAMILY event. Not all J. Crew picks below are getting the full 40.5% off (there are exclusions as always,) but we tried to stick there for the big stuff. Head here for the original, easy to tap/click picks. J. Crew’s 30% + additional 15% off w/ FAMILY deal is set to expire Thursday, 10/31.
Less-Expensive Skyfall – Shanghai
J. Crew: Dock Peacoat = $236.50 ($398)
Bowery Performance Stretch Dress Shirts with Spread Collar – $56.52 ($98)
Made in the USA Wool Necktie – $50.57 ($59.50)
Merino Wool V-Neck – $56.52 ($98)
Italian Leather Round-Buckle Dress Belt – $42.50 ($69.50)
Slim, Straight, or Athletic Tech Pant– $59.50 ($98)
Field Boots in English Leather – $195.07 ($328)
Cashmere-lined leather gloves – $98 (not on sale yet, sorry)
Others: Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Dive Style – $248.63 w/ FRIEND
Made in the USA Darn Tough The Standard Socks – $26
Less-Expensive Skyfall – Scotland
J. Crew: Garment Dyed Field Jacket – $158.52 ($268)
Solid Cashmere Scarf – $98
Marled Rugged Merino Wool-Blend Sweater – $46.32 ($79.50)
Straight or Slim Midweight Tech Pant– $42.07 ($118)
Italian Pull-up Leather Belt – $44.62 ($75)
Field Boots in English Leather – $195.07 ($328)
Others: Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Dive Style – $248.63 w/ FRIEND
Wigwam USA Made Merino Blend Socks – $21
Suited and Booted
J. Crew: Glen Check Italian Tropical Wool Suit Jacket + Matching Trouser = $522.20 ($746)
Bowery Performance Stretch Dress Shirts with Spread Collar – $56.52 ($98)
Italian Leather Dress Belt – $59.07 ($69.50)
Others: Orient Bambino VIII – $155
Made in the USA Darn Tough The Standard Socks – $26
Allen Edmonds Liverpool Chelseas – $399 ($495)
Weekend Pub Stop
J. Crew: Cotton Moleskin Chore Jacket – $118.57 ($198)
Vintage-wash Cotton Henley – $33.57 ($59.50)
Japanese Stretch Selvedge Denim in Slim or Straight Fit – $99.02 ($168)
MUCH cheaper alternative: Amazon Essentials Slim Fit Jeans – $23.40
Athletic Crew Socks in Gym Stripe – $8.07 ($16.50)
Goodyear Welted Suede Field Boots – $195.07 ($328) review here
(Read that review. Boots may run half a size small for some.)
Suede Roller-Buckle Belt – $67.57 ($79.50)
Others: Invicta Automatic Diver – $83
Crown and Buckle Matte NATO – $28
Welcome to “Texture Town,” population: You
J. Crew: Ludlow Slim-fit Blazer in English Merino Wool Twill – $356.57 ($598)
Organic Cotton Chambray Shirt in One-year Wash – $53.12 ($89.50)
Cords in Slim or Straight Fit – $56.52 ($98)
Kenton Chelsea Boots – $175.52 ($298)
Suede Roller-Buckle Belt – $67.57 ($79.50)
Others: Seiko 5 Sports Gray – $225.68 w/ FRIEND ($295)
Darn Tough Stanley K Work Socks – $24
The 40.5% off select for J. Crew Rewards Members w/ FAMILY is scheduled to end Thursday, 10/31/24.