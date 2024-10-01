1 Sale, 5 Outfits: Brooks Brothers 37% off Friends and Family Sale

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Here’s five clickable outfits we mined mostly from the currently running Brooks Brothers 30% off Friends and Family event.

Also note that they recently added an additional 10% off for members in their rewards club. No credit card signup or any nonsense like that required. It’s just the usual email/password form most brands want you to fill out. Prices below reflect that additional 10% off (which totasl 37% off MSRP), assuming most are either in the BB rewards club or are willing to jump through that hoop considering the higher price points Brooks Brothers exists in.

Sleek, Comfortable, Smart Casual

Brooks Bros: KNIT Wool Blend Check Sport Coat = $345.24 ($548)

Ultimate Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater – $105.84 ($168)

(less expensive sweater: UNIQLO – $29.90)

The Richmond Pant – $93.24 ($148)

Wool Blend Herringbone Socks – $15.43 ($24.50)

1818 Textured Leather Belt – $61.74 ($98)

Others: Invicta 1953 Auto – $130 (review here)

Allen Edmonds Liverpool Chelseas – $399 ($495)

Weekend Coffee

Brooks Bros: Ribbed Cotton Shawl Collar Cardigan – $124.74 ($198)

Cotton Crewneck Striped Long-Sleeve T-Shirt – $31.49 ($69.50)

Slim Fit Five-Pocket Stretch Corduroy Pants – $74.34 ($118)

50% Merino / 50% Cashmere Beanie – $62.05 ($98.50)

Wool Blend Prince of Wales Socks – $15.43 ($24.50)

Classic Suede Belt – $80.64 ($128)

Chukka Boots with rubber studded sole – $282.87 ($449)



Northern Lights, Lots of Wool Flannel

Brooks Bros: Overcheck Sport Coat in Italian Merino Flannel – $376.74 ($598)

Wool Flannel Dress Pants – $156.24 ($248)

Supima Cotton Poplin Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt – $80.64 ($128)

Cotton Blend Argyle Socks – $15.43 ($24.50)

Full Grain Leather Bluchers – $156.24 ($248)

1818 Leather Belt – $61.74 ($89)



Others: Timex Marlin Chronograph – $143.20 w/ AUTUMN ($179)

All Made in the USA

Brooks Bros: American-Made Slim Fit Multi Checked 1818 Suit – $817.74 ($1298)

American-Made Oxford Cloth Button-Down Dress Shirt – $124.74 ($198)



Others: Jack Mason Ellum Manual Wind – $949 (assembled & regulated in US)

Boardroom Socks Merino Blend American Flag Socks – $18.50

Allen Edmonds Randolph 2.0 Penny Loafer – $329 ($429)

Allen Edmonds Midland Avenue Dress Belt – $99 ($135)



Jacket & Jeans

Brooks Bros: Navy Checked Hopsack Wool Sportcoat – $376.74 ($598)

Stretch Cotton Non-Iron Oxford Polo Button Down Collar Shirt – $68.06 ($108)

Suede Wingtip Derby Shoes – $250.74 ($398)



Others: Amazon Essentials Slim Jeans – $36.10

Orient Bambino 38 small seconds – $260

USA Made Darn Tough The Standard Wool Blend Socks – $26

USA Made L.L. Bean Belt – $44.95 (review here)

The 30% off + additional 10% off for rewards members Brooks Brothers Friends & Family Event is scheduled to run through Wednesday October 16th 2024.