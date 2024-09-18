Steal Alert: Blue Suede J. Crew Vans Sneakers for $38.50

If you’re someone who wears dark wash jeans a lot, then investing in a pair of blue suede sneakers might not be the best play as too much blue and not enough contrast can be a thing.

But under $40 probably couldn’t be categorized as “investing” either.

Part of the just launched additional 50% off select final sale items deal with the code SHOPSALE. At present, there’s not a lot in that section getting the additional 50% off. These sneakers were just an additional 30% off, but the extra half off now drops them into “aw ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ what the hell” territory.

Anyone else seeing a “face” above?

Ships free if you log in. Potential return costs are not applicable as they’re final sale and can’t be returned or exchanged.

Full review (of the green version) can be found here. They seem to fit true to size.

Almost all sizes available at post time, but it feels like these could move pretty quick.

Maybe they do go with dark wash jeans?

And don’t expect them to be quite so rich looking in color in person. If past is prologue, J. Crew’s photoshop team can get a little over zealous with ratcheting up the color saturation in their images.

That’s all.

Carry on.