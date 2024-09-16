Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $50 off Brooks Brothers dress pants, Bambino V2 sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Ends tomorrow, Tuesday 9/17. Fifty bucks off their 1818 line of stretch wool dress trousers (with finished hems no less) isn’t half bad. They can go for less, but fifty bucks is (wait for it)… fifty bucks. Deal is also sneaky great if you’ve got your eye on something or a combination of somethings that gets just north of five hundred bucks.

It’s surprising enough that Amazon got their hands on the new 38mm small-seconds so quick. It’s extra surprising that they’ve been sitting at this steal-alert-worthy price for the last week or so. Probably the best looking, affordable automatic dress watch on the market at present. Full review here.

Last call for this one. Just a guess, but it feels like after this J. Crew may go back to scattered/random discounts for a bit. They don’t do flat 30% or 40% off deals that much any more. We’ll of course keep an eye on it all.

Part of their Up to 60% off sale. These have been on sale in the $90s, but on occasion drop lower. This would be one of those times. For the minimalists. Or for those who really do like wearing color and patterns when it comes to their clothing, so they want a neutral shoe that’ll go with absolutely everything. These are the upgraded “lux” version of their Stan Smith. Head here for a full review, albeit the version in the sporty but still quiet white/off white/black color scheme.

UPDATE: Uh. Steal alert? Looks like adidas launched an additional 25% off code EXTRASALE overnight, and it’s applying to the Stan Smith lux. Price above has been updated. Huge thanks to Kenneth K. for the tip!

Also worth a mention: