J. Crew Sussex Quilted Jackets and Vests, Nordy Rack newness, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Bit of a legend, these. One of those styles that J. Crew simply hasn’t had to mess with over the years, because they sell well and people like them. Part of their very random feeling “men’s fall picks from $29.50” promotional section. Not getting any sort of price cut would be the new flight style jackets (different collar, different pockets). Waiting for a sale on those still.

UPDATE: And just like that, Amazon has dropped the price even further. Which is something. Still being shipped and sold by Amazon at that $223 price point. But that could change fast if they sell out. Make sure you check the seller and shipper before finalizing.

Did not expect these things to hit Amazon so fast. And at post time they’re being shipped AND sold by Amazon, not some sketchy 3rd party seller. And that’s key. Because if something goes wrong, you’re dealing with Amazon. Price is $280 direct through the brand, although Orient will run the occasional code. Same watch from the giveaway over here. BTW, deadline for entry is 11:59pm ET tonight, Thursday 9/5.

No sale because Suitsupply doesn’t do sales (RIP Suitsupply online outlet) but their latest collection recently launched and within are these all-season Italian wool suits from their less-expensive $499 “Perennial” line. Suitsupply has quietly evolved these last few years. Gone is the exasperating attempts at shock marketing. They’ve got a quieter, classed-up image now. And they even seem to have expanded some of their fits from the painted-on-suits of the pre-pandemic days. Everything ships and returns for free with them too.

Nordstrom Rack is like Nordstrom’s very own TJ Maxx. Although instead of sourcing from all over the place, lots of the unsold “good” stuff from Nordstrom heads there for significant markdowns. As this is end of the line stuff, it can be hit or miss depending on time of year, and online vs in-store. And each brick and mortar location will have different goods/varying stock from the other. And for whatever reason, the new arrivals that just landed on their website are better than normal. Free shipping won’t kick in until $89, and remember that returns will set you back a pre-paid label, although returns in store at Nordstrom Rack locations are free.

And some of the new arrival shoes. Not quite as good as the clothes/outerwear side, but some new arrivals worth a mention all the same.

Price is set to expire today, Thursday 9/5. Same price as it dropped to during the big JCF Labor Day sale + extra 25% off $125+ promo. No code needed this time. Usually does “live” at $240ish, and a good deal when it drops under $200. It’s not gonna blow the minds of style-snobs, as it’s a workhorse wool blend, but most will probably find it to be a verrrry smart buy at $160. Full review here.

Breaks down to $21.33 per made in the USA 100% organic slub cotton tee. Can’t get more classic than those three colors either. Remember Gustin is a pre-order model, so these won’t ship until (grabs & shakes sleigh bells) December.

Also worth a mention: