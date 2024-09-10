J. Crew Factory: 40% – 60% off + ADDITIONAL 24% off 1 day sale

So when is something a deal? Short answer: That depends.

Long answer: For J. Crew FACTORY, this quiet and not shown on their website SHOP24 code appears to be a deal. JCF is almost always running a 40% off sale, so when they open it up a bit to 40% – 60% off, and then drop a quiet additional 24% off code, it’s worth a look. We’ll do the math so you can decide. Most picks below will be limited to items listed at half off or more pre-code, with the additional 24% off tipping them into “well okay then!” territory.

Ready for (mostly) cheap basics? Remember that this is JCF and not mainline J. Crew. So don’t expect things to feel quite the same on arrival. Also, Passport members don’t get free shipping no min. over at JCF. Free shipping kicks in at $99 for everyone. Code SHOP24 expires tonight, 9/10/24. Off we go…

Already on sale for 63% off that (inflated) MSRP of $79.50, and the extra 24% off that sale price helps quite a bit. 99% cotton, 1% elastane. Five colors to pick from. 4.6/5 stars after 673 reviews. One of their bestsellers. They are what you think they are, and twenty-two bucks and some change seems pretty good. Shown at the very top of the post, at left, in “slate” grey.

100% cotton, jersey knit, washed for softness. Chest pocket keeps it from looking overly basic. Shown at the very top of the post, at right, in “vintage sage.” Currently under ten bucks without the code. Drops to $7.22 with the additional 24% off. $34.50 MSRP is about four miles down from “raucously optimistic” and around the corner heading towards crazy-town.

Half off has them listed at $27.50. Extra 20% off drops them to just under $21. All cotton. Slubbed to give it that texture and well worn feel.

Barbour-like-style, budget-conscious price. British country estate looks without the zillions of dollars it costs to possibly have such a piece of property.

Because sometimes you just want an oxford cloth button down that also is made in various fit templates like slim, classic, tall, and untucked.

And now the poplin fabric button downs. A little lighter, crisper feeling than oxford cloth. Some patterns here too, although there are solids as well.

Mentioned in Monday’s tripod but getting more run here because they’re a few bucks cheaper. They also look great from here. Full disclosure: No personal experience with J. Crew Factory shoes or boots. Full honesty: Try not to expect that much? Especially not some of the greatness that J. Crew mainline has churned out in the boot department these last few years. But maybe they can be on par with the old (very old) JC Penney Deacon/Camlin or something like that. Outbound shipping for these is free as they eclipse the $99 free shipping threshold. Returns through the mail will set you back a $7.50 return label.

It’s the JCF more-affordable alternative to the popular Sussex Quilted vests at mainline J. Crew. Button tabs at the back in case you want to streamline the look a bit. That deep red would be a good way to get your Marty McFly Halloween costume ready well in advance.

Cheap suede > cheap smooth leather. Almost universally. Perhaps something to throw in the cart to trip the $99 free shipping threshold if you’re not quite there.

No clue why these are priced even higher than other JCF pants ($128 MSRP!) but they’re 63% “off” before the code. Bottom line: Sub $40 for some garment dyed five pockets seems good. Think of them as significantly cheaper alternatives to the famous Huckberry Flint and Tinder 365.

Half off and listed at $114. The extra 24% off drops these under $87. Not bad, but there’s also plenty of puffers on Amazon for less. The “shacket” style is cool though. Lined in a jersey knit (t-shirt like) fabric.

Full review here. That’s a good price for this blazer. Not a great price. Has dipped into the $160s in recent memory but that could be tough to replicate.

Throwing these Final Sale (no returns or exchanges) trousers in here at the bottom. A risk, because they’re final sale, but the price is nice. Decently reviewed as well. Fabric is a blend: 54% wool/41% polyester/5% elastane. Weirdly these are final sale but NOT on “clearance” therefor the additional 60% off clearance items code SALE60 won’t work.

The quiet J. Crew Factory extra 24% off code SHOP24 is set to expire tonight, 9/10/24.