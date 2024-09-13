J. Crew: 30% off select full price Early Fall event

“First is the worst. Second is the best. Third is the one with the hairy chest.”

As this is the first real sale of the fall season at J. Crew, it’s probably not nice to call it the “worst”… but it is likely that at some point in the next 6 months a lot of the below will drop in price. But (and I can hear your eyes rolling now…) time continues to be the only commodity that matters. And the excitement for cooler weather and the style that comes with it is real.

No word on hairy chests. That’s between you and whatever grooming habits you may or may not have. Code SHOPNOW ends this Monday, 9/16. Off we go with the picks. There’s some fun fall stuff in this one:

That was nice of them to put these new suede boots on sale so early in the season. They didn’t have to do that. But it’s appreciated. Those look simple but interesting, and if they’re like other J. Crew boots they should be well made too. Vibram soles that have some traction but aren’t a true lug sole, so you won’t have that casual toothiness which chunkier boots bring. Make sure you hit them with some suede protector spray before heading out into any weather. But once that’s done and dried, you should be good to go in most conditions. We’ve got a pair on the way for a review. Standby for that at some point in the not too terribly distant future.

New colors for fall. Somewhere between chinos and jeans is a land where these are king. It’s a place where plenty live. 97% cotton/3% elastane, 9.5oz stretch cotton twill. Jean-like 5-pocket design layout with scoops up front and patch pockets on each cheek out back. A bit pricey at “just” 30% off for some of us, but some will be ready to dive in to that particular pile of pants. The “rich chestnut” shade (shown at right) looks pretty darn perfect for the season.

Shown above is last year’s Sussex quilted jacket (review here). And it looks like this year they’ve done away with the exterior vertical zip chest pocket. Three colors this year though. Olive, navy, and black. Nice to see black as an option this time around. Black outerwear (casual or otherwise) works for a lot of us who wear a lot of blue, earthtone, and gray pants/jeans/trousers… but don’t wear a lot of black otherwise.

Sleeve free is often the way to be, depending on the weather. One of the really nice things about the bestselling Sussex line is that they aren’t shiny or synthetic looking like cheap quilted vests.

For those who want some texture and softness to their shirts. 28-wale cord, so yes, it’s a fine wale and not some super-thick/plushy upholstery style. Meant to be a pleasure to wear and move around in. Four colors.

Tapered end and rounded buckle makes them just different enough. Available in either snuff (top) or chocolate brown.

Code won’t work on these but that’s okay as they’re getting a sneaky 44.7% off. Why? No idea. But they are. We’ll take it. Lighter weight poplin fabric with a broken in but not broken down washed feel.

Classic prep. Shaggy brushed wool. Three colors. A pre-order which ships early October

Good boots at a good price. Pair shown above = the 2021 version. Review of the 2021 version can be found here. Vibram mini lug sole is always welcome. Also available in black for you rock and roll types.

As “heritage-y” as it can get. Kaihara denim. Metal shank buttons, back adjusters, and old-school slant pockets up front. Also shown at the very top of the post.

If you love house sweaters (usually shawl collar cardigan type) and don’t like wool and/or prefer cotton at every other time than the depths of winter, then these are classics plenty have invested in in the past.

A belt to go with all the five-pockets, jeans, and cords of autumn. Italian leather. From J. Crew’s in house, upgraded heritage workwear inspired line.

Henleys are great, and J. Crew’s vintage-wash has its fans. Not super thick or bulky. Quite not. Ten colors (ten!) to choose from.

One of the best things J. Crew makes. And while desert boots aren’t great in the ice and snow of winter… they are kinda great the rest of the year. Like now. Especially now, when sneakers might not feel like enough but you still want something light and easy wearing. Made in Italy. Shown above in “anchor grey.”

Has gone for less in the past, but if you’re in the market for a suuuuper soft, 3-season blazer that does a lot of things right, then this is well worth your consideration. Full review here if you’d like it. TL;DR: Italian wool flannel from Vitale Barberis Canonico. 3-roll-2 closure is on trend but not overly noticeable. And non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easier and cheaper tailoring if you need the sleeves adjusted.

Fall’s favorite basic button downs. Broken in oxford cloth which isn’t stiff or scratchy. One of their long-time bestsellers. Available in slim fit, classic fit, and yes even a tall template. Something to layer under sweaters, sportcoats, etc.

Speaking of sweaters to put over oxfords. Merino wool. Five colors to pick from.

Moleskin is a lightly brushed cotton fabric which offers some weight and softness without going over the top. That makes it a perfect fabric for fall. The dark green color + chore jacket template looks like a great choice combination by J. Crew’s designers.

For when you get tired of the same old poplins and oxfords under your sweaters and sportcoats. Chambray is a little more rugged looking, a lot more interesting, but still easy wearing in this “one-year wash.” Looks especially great in fall.

And something a little “luxe” to layer over that rugged chambray shirt to give it a high/low effect.

From their upgraded Ludlow line. Stitched leather sole, good looking leather, “gentleman’s notch” at the heel, etc. Makes you want to pour a strong drink, wear a pair of these, and sit in a nice leather chair reading a good book.

J. Crew’s take on iconic military field jackets. Really well reviewed. Garment dyed.

Still interesting thanks to the rounded buckle, but they’re elegant and versatile too. Italian leather. Three colors.

Head here for our shoe expert Adam’s review. TL;DR: They’re quite good.

A belt that leans more casual but still won’t overwhelm with a “I earned this at a local rodeo” buckle. Italian tanned pull-up leather. Will start to immediately take on character as pull-up leather changes with use, as the waxes it’s stuffed with get “pulled up” to the surface with wear. That’s where the patina will come from.

Not up for the 30% off code but they go on sale so rarely that they’re still worth a mention. Some wear one (or two) of these year round as their go-to, unstructured sportcoat. Something you can dress up with a button down but can also throw over a t-shirt. They’re pretty versatile and have been a long-time favorite for many of us.

Final sale so no returns or exchanges, but you can find a review of the suede versions from last year here. They were quite good. Getting a little cool to wear these outdoors, but they’ll make for a nice, substantial “house shoe” for the winter months. Not all of us like schleping around the house in slippers all the time.

The 30% off select full / additional 50% off select final sale items code SHOPNOW is set to expire this Monday, 9/16/24.