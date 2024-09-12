$200 off select Brooks Brothers Blazers, Barbour on Sale, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

No code needed. Doesn’t seem to work on their clearance section, but there’s plenty of new arrivals of which it does work on. Worth calling out is their blazers and sportcoats. As most of them are north of $500 (that’ll happen at Brooks Brothers) the full $200 comes off. Which is nice. Especially with how good looking this fall/winter line happens to be. Three fits available for each sportcoat or blazer as well. Slim, Classic (which is their old “Regent” tailored but not tight fit) and Traditional. Free shipping kicks in at $200, so all four of those picks above ship for free.

Buried with a (strange) “Fall Fashion” event are these 38mm automatic watches from Bulova. Simple, handsome, and should go with quite a bit of casual to smart casual wear. Sold and shipped by Amazon at post time. That’s key. You don’t want a weird 3rd party seller. Too much risk there.

Speaking of rugged and good looking… There are tons of imitators out there. Many of which are really well executed. But if you want some of the “real” thing when it comes to quilted jackets, Barbour is one of the heritage brands to seek out, and Nordstom Rack has a few different options on significant sale.

On sale and getting an additional 15% off at checkout. That’s how you land on the $210.80 price shown above. Full review here. Worth a read if you’re considering, as they’re final sale, which means no returns or exchanges.

The Pick: Vans Premium Suede Sneakers – $53.89 FINAL ($85)

After taking a few days off from an extra 30% off earlier this week, the suede vans at J. Crew are back down to under $54. Full review here if you’d like it. Final sale though. No returns or exchanges.

Also worth a mention: