USA Made leather briefcases, BR 30% off Full Price, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Of course the previously covered extra 30% + additional 10% off w/ BRAFF deal is gonna catch the glances of deal-hunters, but if you’re a true fan of BR, then 30% off most regular price is no joke (they just don’t perpetually run deals like they used to). This is a quick one though. Code BRPURCHASE ends this Sunday, 8/4. Exclusions apply as always.

Full review can be found here. It’s a beauty, and it’s back for pre-orders (as Gustin is a pre-order model and that’s why they can make a Horween Chromexcel Leather briefcase here in the USA and then sell if for $369). Estimated delivery isn’t until October/November. That’s how it works. They’re still probably feeding the cows at this point (… sorry).

Amazon: Poly & Bark Verity Leather Lounge Chair – $524 w/ $75 off coupon code box checked ($599)

Full “Dappered Space” review of that chair coming next week. Picked it up off Amazon recently and while Poly & Bark offers significant sales through their own website, the Amazon fulfillment is nice if you’re a Prime member. Just make sure you tap the little $75 off coupon box before checkout. Also, in case it’s not obvious, this is an indoor accent chair. It’s not made for use outdoors. The lighting is just better out there, and the image is sufficiently absurd for Dappered.

This is part of their End of Season sale which ends this Sunday. Their Core Line suits are half canvas, made with nice Australian Merino wool fabric, Bemberg Cupro linings, and are available in either slim or a more athletic leaning “contemporary” fit. Sleeve cuff buttons are non functioning so tailoring the length of the sleeves should be a breeze. Bang-for-the-Buck factor is impressive at full price. They’re a steal when on sale. If it’s your first suit purchase with them, it ships and returns for free.

Last call. Prices really will go back to full after this sale, as it’s not a seasonal clearance like other brands/stores are running this time of year. This is new stuff, so they have months to sell it, before they need to put it on sale (again) to get it moving and make way. Everything ships and returns for free. Full original picks here if you’d like to give them another browse.

Also worth a mention: