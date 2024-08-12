Steal Alert: 25% off Nike Killshots (navy swoosh OG and more colors)

It’s quiet. And it’s not all of the color combos, but the original #menswear meme sneakers are 25% off once you put them in your cart at Nike. No code necessary. You don’t need to log in or create an account. Just dump them in your cart and the price should drop to $67.50:

And it’s not just the original navy swoosh that’s getting the 25% off. The white swoosh and gray swoosh are 25% off as well. Even a couple of the new (read: not white-base) color schemes are quietly 25% off in-cart:

Full review here if you’d like it.

“C’mon man, you guys mention Killshots all the time.”

Well yes. That’s because:

They’re a versatile, new classic It’s not like they’re built to last 20 years or anything. So those who love them are getting a new pair every-so-often as their old ones wear out. Doing so when they’re on sale like this is ideal.

Note that outbound shipping is $8 unless you log in/create an account with Nike. If you do that, they’ll ship to you free as they’re over $50.

That’s all.

Carry on.