Spier Half-Canvas Suits under $200, Jack Erwin Sneakers, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Heads up if you don’t fit into standard “nested” suits which come with a married jacket & trouser combo (such as a 40R jacket + 34 waist pants you can’t swap out). The Brooks Brothers Explorer line uses nice Italian wool, comes in all the basic colors and a few patterns, and are true suit separates. You pick the size of the jacket, you pick the size of the trousers, and ta-da… there’s your suit. Sure you’ll still probably want to get some tweaks at your local tailor afterwards to really dial in the fit, but sometimes a nested suit is just a no-go, as a tailor can only bring in or let out a pair of trousers (or jacket) so much. You have to buy two for this deal, but a grand for two of their Explorer Suit Separate pairs really is quite good.

The Pick: Made in Portugal Carver Sneakers – $150.40 ($188)

Mostly odd stuff in their summer sale (like brightly colored driving loafers) but these neutral sneakers could be a nice winner. Made in Portugal, stitched rubber cub sole, perforated suede uppers, and fully leather lined. Available in the super-versatile, neutral “taupe” suede shown above, or a rich camel colored suede. Outbound shipping is free. Returns will set you back a pre-paid UPS label, but it doesn’t seem to say how much said label would cost? Returns window is 30 days from ship date. So at least you’ve got some time to decide.

Full review here if you’re tempted. It’s a final sale clearance blowout, so no returns or exchanges. As these are final sale, it’s probably best left to those who already have one of their red label suits and want an additional color. All the colors seem to be part of this clearance. Extra 20% comes at checkout and that’s how you end up with the sub $200 price point. And a sidenote: Good grief enough with the final sale stuff already. I’m tired of it too. It’s everywhere right now as it’s end-of-season clearance time. But yeah. C’mon brands/retailers. None of your customers likes getting stuck with something. It can leave a real bad taste. “Then don’t buy it.” Yeah yeah, we know. Thanks.

Not mainline Nordstrom, but instead their clearing house line of stores known colloquially as The Rack. It’s where a lot of their clearance goods go to get additional markdowns and stew further, waiting to get picked up by style treasure hunters/seasoned sale shoppers. Stock in-store always varies by location, but their online stuff is often worth a look. Unlike regular Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack purchases only ship free at $89, and while in-store returns (at Nordstrom Rack locations) are free, anything sent back through the mail/UPS will incur a pre-paid label charge.

It’s one of those tiered codes that seems to work best on one of their blazers. Full review of their surprisingly good wool-blend Thompson can be found here.

Also worth a mention: