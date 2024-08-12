Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New Huck Sale Items, BR Factory 50% and 20% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Banana Republic FACTORY: 50% off + additional 20% off most
- Sportcoat in 55% flax (linen), 43% cotton, 2% elastane – $83.20 ($104) unlined in the back too
- Slim Linen Blend 5-Pocket Pants – $38 ($47.50)
- Vegan Suede Bomber – $64 ($80)
- Athletic Fit Travel Jeans – $42 ($52.50)
- Denim Jacket – $39.98 ($79.97) on clearance, limited sizes, additional 50% off in cart
- Core Temp Chinos – $48 ($60)
Here comes the transition to the fall styles. Obligatory reminder that BR Factory is Banana Republic’s step-down/diffusion brand which doesn’t offer quite the same quality as mainline BR stuff. For example, it appears that most (all?) of their new sportcoats are poly/rayon blend… which usually isn’t the indicator of quality that wool or even cotton tailored wear brings with it. 50% + additional 20% off in cart is scheduled to expire today, Monday 8/12/24.
Huckberry: New Items added to Sale
- Made in Italy Astorflex Fastflex Suede Loafers – $168 ($225)
- Made in Italy Astorflex Patnoflex Crepe Sole Loafer – $156 ($195)
- Bright Navy Micro-Stripe Relwen Tropical Trap Blazer in Cotton-blend – $193 ($298)
- Light Blue Relwen Tropical Trap Blazer in Linen-Cotton-blend – $193 ($298) shown very top of post
- Rhodes Tyler Chukka – $156 ($195)
Everyone is winding down the summer styles. Those Rhodes Tyler Chukkas are a true year-round favorite though. Reviewed here.
adidas: Back to School Sale
The Pick: Stan Smith lux Cloud White / Off White – $96 ($120)
White sneakers are versatile. White sneakers without any other accent colors go with practically everything. The Stan Smith from adidas is a celebrated icon, for good reason. These “lux” versions are the true torch-bearer for the line, with nice leather uppers and a leather lining. Review of the Stan Smith lux (albeit in a different color scheme) can be found here. Not the biggest discount ever, but something is something.
BONUS GAP: 40% – 60% off + Extra 20% off w/ ADDON
- GapFit Active Polos – $19.20 w/ ADDON ($49.95) 61% off
- GapFit Active T-Shirts – $15.20 w/ ADDON ($39.95) 61% off
These are those favorite polos and tees from the GAP activewear section that look and wear more like a dressy fabric smooth/mercerized polo or tee, and much less like true active/workout wear. 72% recycled polyester, 14% modal, 8% polyester, 6% spandex blend still stretches great and wicks. Does have a small logo on the sleeve. Machine wash AND dry is always a plus. Note about the polos that the collar isn’t super structured and doesn’t have button down points, so wearing one of the polos under a blazer would be a tough ask. But they sure feel and look great. Sale and (quiet) extra 20% off code ADDON are both set to expire today, 8/12/24.
Also worth a mention:
- Target: The new fall line from their Goodfellow & Co. brand is starting to roll in.
- Hodinkee: They’re running a “Back to Basics” FINAL Sale on select new watches.
- Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off sale items and Factory 2nds.