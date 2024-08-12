Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New Huck Sale Items, BR Factory 50% and 20% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Here comes the transition to the fall styles. Obligatory reminder that BR Factory is Banana Republic’s step-down/diffusion brand which doesn’t offer quite the same quality as mainline BR stuff. For example, it appears that most (all?) of their new sportcoats are poly/rayon blend… which usually isn’t the indicator of quality that wool or even cotton tailored wear brings with it. 50% + additional 20% off in cart is scheduled to expire today, Monday 8/12/24.

Everyone is winding down the summer styles. Those Rhodes Tyler Chukkas are a true year-round favorite though. Reviewed here.

The Pick: Stan Smith lux Cloud White / Off White – $96 ($120)

White sneakers are versatile. White sneakers without any other accent colors go with practically everything. The Stan Smith from adidas is a celebrated icon, for good reason. These “lux” versions are the true torch-bearer for the line, with nice leather uppers and a leather lining. Review of the Stan Smith lux (albeit in a different color scheme) can be found here. Not the biggest discount ever, but something is something.

These are those favorite polos and tees from the GAP activewear section that look and wear more like a dressy fabric smooth/mercerized polo or tee, and much less like true active/workout wear. 72% recycled polyester, 14% modal, 8% polyester, 6% spandex blend still stretches great and wicks. Does have a small logo on the sleeve. Machine wash AND dry is always a plus. Note about the polos that the collar isn’t super structured and doesn’t have button down points, so wearing one of the polos under a blazer would be a tough ask. But they sure feel and look great. Sale and (quiet) extra 20% off code ADDON are both set to expire today, 8/12/24.

Also worth a mention: