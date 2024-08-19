Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – BOGO Shoe Trees, New Hodinkee Watch Sale Reductions, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Ends today. Prices are as marked. No code or additional stuff coming off in your cart. What you see is what you pay. The Fifths and Center Court sneakers shown above are first quality, so those should ship for free. But do remember that any Factory 2nds, whether bought through the main AE site or over at the Shoebank will set you back a $25 restocking fee on returns. You can find out more about F2s over here.

Trees for your new AEs? The problem is Woodlore’s shipping rates. They’re steep. It’s $14.95 for purchases up to $50, then $17.95 for purchases of $50 – $100. That’s pretty brutal. Any purchases over $100 ship for free, but if you want to take advantage of just “one” BOGO (and therefor get two pairs of trees) then it’ll cost you a pretty penny at checkout. So is this a good deal or what? Let’s do some math:

So yes. Six bucks. Not as good as it may seem at first glance. That shipping is killer unless you plan on spending $100+.

But what if you’re feeling fancy? Here’s one way to hit the $100:

Got all that? It’s a bit confusing.

Hodinkee, the leading (luxury) wristwatch enthusiast website, is in the process of reducing (or eliminating) their retail footprint. So they’re starting to run sales on models that can be tough to find on sale at other authorized dealers. But everything, new or pre-owned, is final sale. No returns or exchanges. None. Zero. Yet further price reductions are being taken. For example, that Swiss made Tissot Heritage automatic chronograph was $1305 on sale. Now it’s $1090. The Certina with the Hesalite crystal and on the black and gray strap was $702. Now it’s $510. Still lots of money for final sale, but those watches should come with a full factory warranty. Worth keeping an eye on.

Final day for this. Sometimes GAP will exclude their flagship khakis/chinos from any decent discounts, but not during Friends and Family. 40% off is the listed deal once it hits your cart and the extra 20% comes off that on-sale price with the code ADD20 at checkout.

Already on sale and getting an additional 20% off once they hit your cart. That lands them at $86.40. Pretty darn good for Vitale Barberis Canonico 21 Micron tropical-weight wool. Seven colors to pick from. Made in Slim Fit, or their more athletic leaning Contemporary Fit.

Also worth a mention: