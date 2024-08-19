Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – BOGO Shoe Trees, New Hodinkee Watch Sale Reductions, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off sale items and Factory 2nds
- Leather Sole Fifth Avenue Cap-toe Oxfords – $244.30 ($425)
- Dainite Rubber Studded Sole Fifth Avenue Cap-toe Oxfords – $265.30 ($425)
- Center Court Lace-up Sneaker – $125.98 – $139.98 ($300) imported
Ends today. Prices are as marked. No code or additional stuff coming off in your cart. What you see is what you pay. The Fifths and Center Court sneakers shown above are first quality, so those should ship for free. But do remember that any Factory 2nds, whether bought through the main AE site or over at the Shoebank will set you back a $25 restocking fee on returns. You can find out more about F2s over here.
Woodlore: Buy one get one free pairs of shoe trees
- BOGO Men’s Combination Shoe Tree (2 Pairs) – $28.95 ($57.90) + $14.95 shipping
- BOGO Men’s Full Shoe Tree (2 Pairs) – $28.95 ($57.90) + $14.95 shipping
Trees for your new AEs? The problem is Woodlore’s shipping rates. They’re steep. It’s $14.95 for purchases up to $50, then $17.95 for purchases of $50 – $100. That’s pretty brutal. Any purchases over $100 ship for free, but if you want to take advantage of just “one” BOGO (and therefor get two pairs of trees) then it’ll cost you a pretty penny at checkout. So is this a good deal or what? Let’s do some math:
- Woodlore BOGO combination shoe trees ($28.95) + shipping ($14.95) = $43.90 total
- Nordstrom free shipping + two pairs ($24.95 per) of combination shoe trees = $49.90 total
So yes. Six bucks. Not as good as it may seem at first glance. That shipping is killer unless you plan on spending $100+.
But what if you’re feeling fancy? Here’s one way to hit the $100:
- The Ships-Free at $100+ Combo:
- A pair of Epic Twin-Tube Shoe Trees – $35.95 not on BOGO, but they’re reallllly nice. Have them/love them.
- A SECOND pair of Epic Twin-Tube Shoe Trees – $35.95
- BOGO Combination Shoe Trees – $28.95 ($57.90)
- Total = $100.85 …and thus, no $15 or $18 shipping charge at checkout.
Got all that? It’s a bit confusing.
Hodinkee: new reductions in their “Back to Basics” FINAL Sale
- Timex Waterbury Miyota Automatic HODINKEE Limited Edition – $148 FINAL ($279)
- Certina DS PH200M Sapphire Crystal With Gilt Accents On Bracelet – $650 FINAL ($995)
- Tissot Heritage 1948 Automatic Chronograph – $1090 FINAL ($1450)
- Certina DS PH200M With Hesalite Crystal – $510 FINAL ($780)
Hodinkee, the leading (luxury) wristwatch enthusiast website, is in the process of reducing (or eliminating) their retail footprint. So they’re starting to run sales on models that can be tough to find on sale at other authorized dealers. But everything, new or pre-owned, is final sale. No returns or exchanges. None. Zero. Yet further price reductions are being taken. For example, that Swiss made Tissot Heritage automatic chronograph was $1305 on sale. Now it’s $1090. The Certina with the Hesalite crystal and on the black and gray strap was $702. Now it’s $510. Still lots of money for final sale, but those watches should come with a full factory warranty. Worth keeping an eye on.
BONUS GAP: 40% off + additional 20% off w/ ADD20
- Modern Khakis w/ GapFlex – $28.77 ($59.95)
- Mac Rain Coat – $56.64 ($118)
- Classic Oxford Shirt in Standard Fit – $28.77 ($59.95)
Final day for this. Sometimes GAP will exclude their flagship khakis/chinos from any decent discounts, but not during Friends and Family. 40% off is the listed deal once it hits your cart and the extra 20% comes off that on-sale price with the code ADD20 at checkout.
BONUS II Spier: 20% off High-Twist Wool Trousers – $86.40 ($158)
Already on sale and getting an additional 20% off once they hit your cart. That lands them at $86.40. Pretty darn good for Vitale Barberis Canonico 21 Micron tropical-weight wool. Seven colors to pick from. Made in Slim Fit, or their more athletic leaning Contemporary Fit.
Also worth a mention:
- Brooks Brothers: Two jackets + two trousers from their Explorer Collection Suit Separates for $999 (reg. $896 per suit jacket/trouser combo)
- J. Crew: Additional 50% off select final sale items w/ EXTRA (ends today, 8/19)
- Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off sale items w/ SALE20
- J. Crew Factory: Extra 60% off Clearance / Final Sale items w/ EXTRA60