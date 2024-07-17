Top 10 Individual Item “Prime” Deals that AREN’T on Amazon

We get it. Sometimes perusing our website can feel like a lot. Like, a lot a lot, even though (one of) the express purposes of this particular place on the web is to sift through an even bigger pile of stuff. Crazy, right?

To filter it down even further, here’s what we believe are the top 10 individual item deals for men, currently running during this absurd stretch of mid-year sales which have somehow all coagulated in an attempt to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day event. We’ll stick to stuff that’s not on Amazon, as we just covered that, and they certainly get enough attention on their own.

Gah. Final sale. Y’know what’s almost always a terrible idea? Final sale shoes. Especially loafers or Chelsea boots. No returns or exchanges on these. But sheesh the price. Made in England by the same company that makes those suede hi-top chukkas. These are Goodyear welted to a studded rubber commando style sole. Full leather lining. If you head to their product page direct on the Sanders website you can get a few more clues on sizing. These look to be made with a wider base on their STET last. So if you have a narrow foot, skip these. This is a true guess, but if you feel squeezed by, say, the Allen Edmonds Liverpool, and/or you like to wear thicker socks, then these could be just the ticket. Or truly, awfully not, as they’re final sale and can’t be returned or exchanged. The Huckberry Summer Sale is set to end tomorrow, 7/18/24. Original picks can be found here.

Classic fits only. Dang it. But there’s always your tailor, and for sixty bucks compared to the usual $135, that’s immense savings. Mid spread collar looks great with or without a tie. And speaking of “without a tie…” Ledbury is the brand that makes their shirts with an ever-so-slightly lowered 2nd button. Which means when you undo the top button and wear it without a tie, it’ll neither look too chesty nor too restricted. It always looks just right. Final sale. No returns or exchanges. Part of their currently running digital warehouse sale.

Yes you have to log in to use that EXTRA25 code, but most probably have a Nike account already. Really nice, textured leather uppers. Color scheme goes with everything. And while they have a thicker profile than something low-slung like Killshots or Dunks (also some of which are up for this EXTRA25 code)… the AF1 is an icon that’s built sturdier and with Nike Air for cushioning. And that matters for some.

An absolute wheelhouse, foundational piece from North of the Border. 99% wool / 1% elastane. Sold in true chest sizes (like 40R) and not ballpark alpha sizing. Non-functioning sleeve button cuffs make for easy tailoring post purchase. Anniversary Sale prices are set to run through August 4th. Full picks here if you’d like to see them. A reminder that sizes can run short/sell out depending on the item.

Note that this is not the 39mm White/Black panda reviewed over here. It’s a bit different. The 911 is 41mm in diameter, the dial is a silver sun-ray instead of white, and it has a two-tone black and gray tachymeter bezel. It also has a different hands-set which includes a red chronograph seconds hand, as well as a red hand on the power reserve sub dial at six o’clock. Can be tough to find on sale heritage/authorized sellers. Nice to see a bit of a discount over at Macy’s. Sale price runs through 7/23.

These sportcoats are the bee’s knees during the hottest parts of the year. One of their bestsellers that actually isn’t excluded during their 30% off “Lime Day” sale. Shown above in medium gray. Unlined back. Airy, Italian hopsack wool. All the basic colors you could want. Three fits, a bunch of sizes, and shipping/returns are easy and free. Full review here. The 30% off select at Bonobos code SALTY ends today, 7/17/24.

The Pick: The Standard Mid-Calf w/ Light Cushioning Merino Blend Lifestyle Socks – $26

Yes this post is about “individual item deals,” but c’mon now. It’s hard to pick just ONE pair of socks at Darn Tough. And they never do sales, so free-shipping is as close as one is gonna get. But if you had to pick one pair of socks to wear with everything, then The Standard from Darn Tough is it. Not too thick. Not too thin. Just right. Looks and feels great with suits, jeans, chinos, etc. And being that merino is naturally temperature regulating they feel just as great in the dead of summer as they do in the depths of winter. Made in the USA and guaranteed for life too. Free shipping no minimum offer ends today, 7/17/24.

Yes, even these ship (and return) for free. From the big Anniversary Event which just launched Monday. There are a lot of shoes in the Nordy sale. So these might be a quite-perfect impulse buy. Here’s the size chart for these things. Most will need a medium or large, depending on size and width.

Full review here. Size shown above is a 32″ waist / 8″ inseam on 5’10″/185. They look and more importantly feel extraordinarily similar to lululemon’s midweight, breathable, flexible, doesn’t make a *swish swish* noise, Warpstreme performance twill fabric. Here’s a side by side comparison with a pair of lululemon. They even use what appears to be the same shank up front, and snap button setup out back. Usually hovering around $25, they’re now down to $19.99 during the Old Navy 50% off event. That feels especially good, when one considers the fact that a pair of lululemon warpstreme shorts will set you back (wait for it)… $88. The Old Navy 50% off just about everything deal is set to expire tomorrow, 7/18/24.

$167.39 TOTAL (final sale)

This is pretty absurd in terms of pricing for a J. Crew mainline Ludlow suit in 4-season Italian stretch wool. It’s final sale, so no returns or exchanges. And there’s a bit of a trick to get the price as it’s a buy more/save more code. Here’s how this works:

The code is 48HOURS and runs through today (7/17)

and runs through today (7/17) Code gets you an additional… 50% off one final sale item, 60% off two final sale items 70% off THREE final sale items (see where we’re going now?)

As J. Crew sells their suits as separates, where you pick the size of the jacket and the size of the trousers independently of each other, then the suit is actually TWO final sale items in your hypothetical cart.

Grab some cheap socks to make it three items in your cart, and to therefor max out the discount

Got all that? If you only got the suit jacket and pants, it’d end up being $215.99.

So by getting the pair of socks you save yourself almost fifty bucks ($48.60)

Of course you could save a few bucks more and get even cheaper socks than the gray with blue dots shown above… but… the cheaper alternatives aren’t the best colors.

Nobody says you have to WEAR the socks with the suit though. It just woulda looked goofy to throw some bright red socks in with that suit in the graphic above.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Let’s hope we haven’t peeved off Boxy the Box head with these non Amazon deals.