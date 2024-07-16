Amazon Prime Day 2024 Picks for Men

“It’s Priiiiime Day. It’s Priiimmme Day. Gotta Get Down on Priiime Day.“

(Paraphrasing of course.)

You’ll need a prime subscription (or a free trial) to take advantage of Amazon’s annual Prime Day(s) barrage of deals. Currently an annual subscription for Amazon Prime will run you $139 annually or $7.49 a month for students. Fast shipping and all the extras (Thursday Night Football, Grubhub+, etc…) are still worth it for many. So many. And while Amazon certainly isn’t the pinnacle of style, they carry lots of inexpensive basics, plenty of watches, and other stuff which those with a good sense of style may take a shine to.

Ready? Let’s get to the picks. It gets random. That’s Amazon for you.

Full review from our man Adam here, where he gave them a 4.75/5 star rating: “If you set aside the eco-friendly marketing buzzwords and spec sheets, these sneakers are just plain comfortable. The materials feel nice, the insole is amazing, and my feet aren’t fatigued after wearing them around for a while. That’s a win for me no matter what they’re made from. However, when you add on the fact that the materials used here are helping to clean up our environment and they’re using creative manufacturing to get it done, I think that’s worth a look.” That and they ship fast and return easy thanks to Prime? That’s another win.

And the driving loafers. Tis the season and all that. And the fact that Rothy’s are airy as they’ve been made from knit recycled bottles makes them all the better for this time of year. They’re also machine washable. That’s another major plus.

Simple, cheap, and versatile. The model that basically re-launched Timex as a more fashionable brand some 15 years ago. 38mm dial diameter with a 20mm strap width. Know that the Weekender models are infamous for making a louder than average “TICK” sound with each snap of their seconds hand. It drives some people absolutely bonkers. But if you’re good with that, then it’s a cheap (very cheap) winner. The Timex Weekender is light, fun, and does its one job well: It tells the time.

Half off? Brilliant. Hard to get more classic than that. 40mm case diameter is wearable by most. Swiss made. Automatic movement has 80(!) hours of power reserve when fully wound. According to the official Tissot site, strap has quick-release pins. That means if/when you acquire a black strap (also with quick release pins) you can have this as your one and only dress watch, since changing out straps on the fly to match brown or black dress shoes will be easy. Quite possibly, quietly, one of the best deals of this sale.

Nineteen bucks (for some colors) and shipped fast to your door. Nice. 98% cotton / 2% lycra.

Because sometimes you just want to wear a simple button down. Lightweight poplin fabric. Basic colors. Cheap. Most size and color combinations are getting the $14.03 price at post time. But depending on how you click around/what size and color combination you’re after, that price can jump to $19. Which is irritating. But that’s Amazon for you.

A personal go-to. Really well balanced. Cleans without stripping your face of what it needs to stay healthy and hydrated. It works. Nice savings.

This is a package deal. You’ll get two pieces of hard-side luggage. It’s a legit deal as just the carry on (which is on sale for $140 if you want just that) usually runs around $150. So for an extra $80, you’ll also get the larger 28″ (not carry on size) hard side case. The carry on size was featured in our big What to Pack when Traveling Light and In Style post. No checked baggage required for that post, BUT, if you or you and your partner are headed somewhere and are planning on checking a bag, then having the 28″ hardside available in addition to the 21″ carry on isn’t a bad idea.

Not all of their models. But a few. Plenty fair price, polarized lenses, really good feeling materials and build quality for the price. WMP sunglasses have quickly become a favorite around these parts.

And for some there could be an additional “10% off brand promotion” code that’ll auto apply with a tap. That would drop the price to right around $500. But that may not be the case for everyone. Bottom line: These chairs are surprisingly nice. They aren’t enormous beasts like the ol’ Stone & Beam Chesterfields, but that’s a good thing for those who live in smaller spaces. Yet they should be a comfortable fit for most adults. (My 5’10″/185 feels quite comfortable in ours.) Good looking and feeling aniline leather, wood frame, and no assembly required.

Note: This chair is not for outdoor use. It’s a true, indoor, living room/office/whatever accent lounge chair. We just took the photo outside because the lighting was better, and seeing a lounge chair outdoors was sufficiently ridiculous that it seemed on brand for us.

Or there’s this. From the Amazon house-brand Rivet. For those that want something a little more substantial through the arm rests.

For those that like the old-school smart look of a rectangular watch… but won’t be shelling out for an old-school heritage luxury name. Looks really good dressed wayyyy up, and also does the “modern Rat Pack” thing extraordinarily well (as shown in the 4th outfit over here.)

Lyre’s is probably the best non alcoholic spirit on the market in regards to tasting like the “real” thing. It’s flavorful. A little goes a long way. Just like it’s boozy big brother “Campi” from Italy.

Speaking of drinks… Okay, admittedly a random pick for a “style” site, but this is personal. You’ll never go back to cheaper alternatives. Built like a tank but not overly weighty. Magslider lid “action” has good glide and secures, well, securely. Dishwasher safe. And holy crud do these keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for an unusually long period of time. Great for everything from tea to beer.

Not a boring or “flat” looking dress watch. A few different textures on the dial. Powered by Citizen’s light-fueled eco drive quartz movement. 40mm diameter.

Not quite as nice as the WMP sunglasses, but still great for the price. Nicely weighted acetate frames, polarized lenses, no silly/obnoxious visible branding, and at 53mm they should fit most guys just fine.

Annnnnnd the slightly more retro-looking, keyhole bridge version.

Quite an impressive handheld steamer. Some handheld steamers just flat out don’t do the job well. They spit water or hard water deposits, they’re awkward to hold, and/or the water reservoir runs out quickly. That’s not the case on any level with this super well made, easy to wield, plenty of water in the tank steamer. The dry cleaner can be terrible on suits, sportcoats, and blazers. The less trips there the better. So unless it’s soiled or it’s starting to stink, release the wrinkles with this and be on your way.

Pretty well reviewed. Raglan style sleeves should offer a decent range of movement. Less obvious branding compared to their usual left-chest logo emblazoned shirts.

Classic, heritage good looks in a true heritage size. From a trusted brand, with a trusted powered-by-light movement, at a price that’s positively… 2016-ish. 18mm band width should make for an easy-ish time finding different straps if you so choose.

Told you it was gonna get random. But as a very good friend of Dappered once said, “lighting is everything.” And if you’re throwing a party this summer (or autumn), having good, not harsh, ambiance-creating outdoor lighting can make or break a get-together. These claim to be waterproof, shatterproof, and are even dimmable if you provide your own dimmer.

Because sometimes you want to pour yourself a Lyers, put your Rothy’s ensconced feet up, turn your nice outdoor patio lights on, and not listen to the incessant barking of the neighborhood dogs. FFS people, take them for a run every once in a while. They’re clearly under exercised and bored. Dogs need jobs.

A Dappered Space splurge. No idea if this style is comfortable, but it looks amazing. Clearly it’s a monster splurge, but you’ll pay a heck of a lot more at bigger brand-name stores for something that looks like this. Usually above $2k, it even ships for free as it’s Amazon fulfilled. They’ll scheduled a time for delivery, and then unboxing and what little assembly is required will be up to you.

Another Dappered Space pick. An absolute must if you have pets or kids or just like staying on top of keeping your place clean by doing a little vacuuming/freshening up every day. Floor attachment easily pops off to become what amounts to a dust-buster on steroids with upholstery attachments, small space attachments, and brush attachments. We use ours daily. Multiple times a day. We have beat the snot out of it and it’s been doing the job for years and years.

At the bottom of this post because it’s not jeans season… yet is it ever not fifteen dollar (and thirty cents) jeans season?

And a few more Dappered Space picks

Of note is the Blink Outdoor 3 camera system marked all the way down to $99. That’s a legitimate deal. But if you’re looking for a new, well, anything for your space (indoor or out), these prices are awfully tempting. Just be sure to scroll through some reviews before purchasing to avoid any possible surprises that could come along with home items. Returning a dining room table is not like returning a polo.

Amazon’s Prime Day event is set to run through Wednesday 7/17/24.