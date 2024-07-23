Style Scenario: Heat Wave – Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s hot. It’s hot in here, it’s hot out there, it’s hot everywhere. And it’s understandable if you feel like it’s too damn hot to give a hot damn (style wise). But that’s why we’re here. First we went casual, and then added a smart-casual look. Today we round out these three style scenarios with something a bit dressed up, yet this outfit should still function reasonably well in blazing temperatures. That said: Be smart. Stay hydrated. And don’t risk it. Please.

The Sportcoat: Suitsupply Super 120s Tropical Wool Havana Fit Jacket – $349. Lightweight, airy wool made for hot climates. A jacket that’s just quarter lined in the back. And they’ve got matching pants if you want to buy a whole suit for $498 instead.

The Pocket Square: The Tie Bar Linen Buds Pocket Square – $14. A little contrast, a bit of color.

The Shirt: Rhone Performance Fabric Commuter Shirt – $138. Busting out the big (read: expensive) guns for when it’s insufferably hot. There’s no more comfortable shirts on the market. Made from a knit-like Italian fabric, these shirts are airy, super stretchy, and the hidden button down collars keep things looking nice all day. That said they do lean a little casual/not as crisp/sharp as a traditional dress shirt. But for these circumstances, they’re perfect. The Less Expensive Option: Wear whatever your favorite white dress shirt happens to be. Just make sure you don’t sweat in it under normal circumstances (say, if it’s a heavy oxford weave or has a stiff non-iron finish.)… We’ll all be sweating a bit when it’s super hot. And that’s okay. But don’t wear stuff that’s stuffy in more moderate conditions.

The Pants: Old Navy Slim Tech Hybrid Pants in Stone (“A Shore thing”) – $43.99 ($54.99). We went spendy on the jacket and shirt, so trying to balance out the budget here with those strangely lululemon-like Tech Hybrid pants from Old Navy. Yes they’ve got a 5-pocket (jean-like) layout instead of a cleaner looking dress-trouser/chino slash and welt pocket combo. If that’s a deal breaker for you, here’s the lululemon ABC trouser in a similar shade. You’ll pay a hefty price for those though.

The Sunglasses: Carafina 53mm Faux-Horn (Acetate)/ Green Lens – $55. Nothing overly trendy, nothing costume-y. Timeless and affordable.

The Belt: Made in Italy Banana Republic Leather Dress Belt – $35.99 w/ BRAFF ($90). On sale, an extra 20% off in your cart, and the additional 10% off code BRAFF should knock a further 10% off if you throw that coupon code in before you checkout.

The Socks: Lightweight Merino Wool Blend USA Made Darn Tough “Strut” Socks – $24. These socks were made for cock-a-doodle-YOU.

The Shoes: Johnston & Murphy Single Monks – $129.99 ($199). Included in the big Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Ships and returns for free. Dressing up loafers is a style that’s having a bit of a moment, but some of us prefer something at least a little dressier than a penny loafer when wearing a suit or sportcoat. That’s where single monks excel. Not as flashy as a double monk, but still super sleek and dressy. And these are nicely affordable. Implication seems to be that the uppers are full grain leather.

The Watch: Orient Bambino Automatic V4 – $250. From Orient’s flagship, classic Bambino line, only with a bit more visual interest. That suede strap is a nice point of differentiation.

The Sunscreen: Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream SPF 30 – $38. A moisturizer that’s perfect for the bright sun of summer (and winter when that rolls around).

