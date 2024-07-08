Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New Killshots 25% off, Target Circle Week is back, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Target Circle week is back. This feels like Target is trying to gazump Amazon’s Prime Day sale, which is coming up next week. Gotta be a member of the Target “Circle” rewards program, but that’s just a simple email sign up/creating an account in the app. All in Motion stuff does not appear to be included. Which is a bummer.

Another bloomin’ “you have to be a member tho” sale?

But some of the new Killshot color-schemes are getting the 25% off.

Well…… blast. You win this one, Nike.

A couple new picks and worth another mention as this got quietly added to the long weekend sales round-up on Friday, but then got buried by J. Crew adding new stock to their extra 60% off deal. The Extra 20% off was new as of Friday. That’s good. Quite good. And there’s a significant bit of newness in that sale section. Even includes this year’s run of the luxe touch pique polos (shown above size medium on 5’10″/185). Another highlight is that 64% cotton, 36% wool Marzotto “tweed” sportcoat. Lined in Bemberg cupro, and just half lined in the back.

Another sale that launched later in the week last week. Ends today. It’s a true clearance event. A mix of last fall/winter stuff, plus stuff from spring.

Also worth a mention: