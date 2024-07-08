Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New Killshots 25% off, Target Circle Week is back, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Target Circle Members: 30% off select Tees and Shorts
- Goodfellow Tech Chino Shorts 9″ inseam – $19.60 ($28) 4 colors
- Goodfellow Slim Chino Shorts 7″ or 9″ inseam – $16.80 ($24) 4 colors
- Goodfellow Pull-On Shorts 7″ inseam – $15.40 ($22) 6 colors
- Basic Colors Goodfellow 60% Cotton / 40% Poly Tees – $5.60 ($8)
- All the “other” colors Goodfellow 60% Cotton / 40% Poly Tees – $5.60 ($8)
Target Circle week is back. This feels like Target is trying to gazump Amazon’s Prime Day sale, which is coming up next week. Gotta be a member of the Target “Circle” rewards program, but that’s just a simple email sign up/creating an account in the app. All in Motion stuff does not appear to be included. Which is a bummer.
Nike: Members get 25% off select w/ EXTRA25
- Killshot 2 in Sail/Hemp/Gum Light Brown/Fir – $67.50 ($90)
- Killshot 2 in Cream II/Black/Gum Medium Brown/White – $67.50 ($90)
- Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LV8 – $93.75 ($125) as featured in Summer Temptation
Another bloomin’ “you have to be a member tho” sale?
But some of the new Killshot color-schemes are getting the 25% off.
Well…… blast. You win this one, Nike.
Banana Republic: Extra 20% off Sale Items
- Luxury Touch Pique Polos – $31.99 ($60) reviewed in polopalooza
- 100% Cashmere hoodie in camel – $103.99 ($190)
- Italian silk neckties – $47.99 ($75)
- Italian (Marzotto) Cotton/Wool “tweed” sportcoat – $203.99 ($450)
- Matching cotton/wool tweed trousers are here for $111.99 if you want to make it a full suit.
A couple new picks and worth another mention as this got quietly added to the long weekend sales round-up on Friday, but then got buried by J. Crew adding new stock to their extra 60% off deal. The Extra 20% off was new as of Friday. That’s good. Quite good. And there’s a significant bit of newness in that sale section. Even includes this year’s run of the luxe touch pique polos (shown above size medium on 5’10″/185). Another highlight is that 64% cotton, 36% wool Marzotto “tweed” sportcoat. Lined in Bemberg cupro, and just half lined in the back.
BONUS Brooks Brothers: Additional 30% off Clearance Items
- Regent/Classic Fit Cotton-Wool Blend Knit Herringbone Sport Coat – $209.99 ($498)
- Regent Classic-Fit Wool/Cotton/Linen Hopsack Sport Coat – $209.99 ($498)
- Brown Suede Bellport Driving Moc – $69.99 ($198)
- Navy Suede Bellport Driving Moc – $69.99 ($198)
Another sale that launched later in the week last week. Ends today. It’s a true clearance event. A mix of last fall/winter stuff, plus stuff from spring.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: Extra 60% off FINAL sale items w/ code JULY is set to expire today, 7/8. No returns or exchanges on any of that stuff. Tread very carefully there. Picks can be found here if you’d like them.
- Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off sale and factory 2nds. Prices are as marked. Ends today, 7/8.
- Brooks Brothers: Their 30% off most full price, 4th of July sale is set to expire tomorrow, 7/9.
- Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off sale items w/ SUMMER20 ends today.
- Nordstrom: Their big Anniversary Sale starts next week.