Under Armour Semi Annual Sale + Extra 15% off and Free Shipping No Min

Look. It may not be the most traditionally “stylish” gear we’ve featured here on Dappered, but when it’s hot? This hot? “Baking like a toasted cheeser” hot????

A rayon(?) resort shirt over a cotton undershirt was a bad choice, Ham.

Looks like he’s trying out to be in a Todd Snyder catalog.



If dressed casually, you gotta favor performance gear that wicks sweat away, breathes, and moves with you instead of against you. Especially if you’re the active type who’s (carefully) getting a workout in in-spite of the heat, cuttin’ grass, or say, helping a pal move his heavy camper shell off his gigantic lifted pick-up so he can more easily do the custom framing and upholstery around his just installed mini fridge and travel toilet. (hi Chuck!)

Right.

An additional 15% off + free shipping no minimum with the EXTRA15 code is no joke at Under Armour. Because even if you need just one tech-tee, it’ll probably be on sale thanks to their currently running semi annual event, and now it’s on extra sale and ships free with the EXTRA15 code. Note that with some items, not all colors will be on sale. Stock also seems to move quick during these sales-on-sale + free shipping events at UA.

Trimmer fit compared to their standard loose/athletic fit. It’s the space-dye charcoal up top that’s the winner here. Affordable. Versatile. Logo blends in. Extra perforations across the chest and shoulders and sleeves and back for extra ventilation.

Also fitted instead of “loose” fit, and also gets extra mesh panels compared to their classic line of tees. Subtle chest stripe. Woulda preferred tonal logos, but, alas.

More athleisure than working out, but should do the job as warm up pants once summer moves on to fall. Stretch fabric that’s also water repellant and breathable.

As basic as it gets, and reallllly cheap. Nicely cheap. Raglan sleeves should help with ease of movement. Lots of colors, and the gray colorblock is a nice looking way to mix it up. And again, free shipping no minimum. Eleven bucks. Huzzah.

Same “velocity” line of tees, only here in tonal camo. Black and gray still have good sizes left. Everything else seems to be sold out.

Perfect for early morning workouts, or early nights in, in front of a game on TV.

V-necks here instead of crew. Still cheap. Still ships free with that EXTRA15 code.

Cheap no-shows in neutrals that’ll hopefully blend in/complement/not stand out as much up against most summery sneakers if/when they fail to fully “no show.” Polyester that promises to wick. Not cotton. No UA logo on the heel. Just on the forefoot, so that’ll stay hidden in the shoes.

Because golf stuff is expensive. Water repellent but promises breathability. Relatively subtle/tonal logo over the back right pocket.

8″ inseam. Printed splatter(?) kinda camo but not pattern. Either subtle with the black/charcoal, or REALLY not with the pink.

The Under Armour additional 15% off + free shipping code EXTRA15 is set to expire this Friday, 6/28/24.

