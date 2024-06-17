The Dappered Space: From Style Scenario to Styled Room

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

MilSurp: Military Surplus. Colors and shades would include greens, grays, browns and beiges. Civvy: “Civilian.” We’re going to base this particular styled room off of Style Scenario: MilSurp Colors, Smart Casual Civvy Style. Neutral colors based on surplus military gear were considered. And the Civvy style was pulled straight out of a Christopher Nolan movie. It’s a good looking combo.

In this styled room we’re using this color scheme and clean style to create an outdoor living space that looks sharp and modern, while injecting just a little bit of lighter color to brighten things up. Also, as far as pulling in the green from the pants, we’ll just let nature carry most of that load (since this is an outdoor setup, after all).

The Side Table/Cooler Hybrid: Veradek Outdoor Cooler Side Table – $119.99. This stone/plastic (real stone mixed in) composite table has a nifty second function; it’s also a cooler. And the way the lid glides open, rather than flips open, means you don’t have to move what’s set on top in order to get inside. Very highly reviewed on Amazon.

The Outdoor Sofa: Harper Hill Black Aluminum Frame Outdoor Sofa – $475.25. Clean lines. No fuss. Modern and functional. Would probably be best suited to an outdoor space that is mostly or often shaded, as this sofa is guaranteed to absorb heat, seeing as it’s none more black. Like it’s neutral color brethren of white and grey, you can make black the backdrop for a variety of colors and looks. But here, we’re sticking with the basics. Sold by Wal Mart.

The Pillows: Ensperta Pack of 2 Outdoor 18×18 Waterproof Olive Green Throw Pillow Covers – $19.99 + 2 Pack 18×18 Inserts – $20.99. Getting to the olive color of the pants feature in the Style Scenario this outdoor look is mimicking. This is the only truly green item in this lineup, but seeing as you’re creating this room outside, you’ll probably have some greenery around to compensate.

The Rug: Jill Zarin Anguilla 6′ x 9′ Outdoor Rug in Charcoal – $79.99. Another Wal Mart offering. This rug comes in multiple sizes and colors, but a 6 x 9 will give you plenty of room to work with. If your patio or deck is smaller, just make sure it’ll fit. Easy to clean and stain resistant.

The Coffee Table: Crosley Piermont Outdoor Metal Sectional Coffee Table – $102.99. Be bold and go square rather than rectangular on the coffee table. The matte black steel frame is powder coated for weather resistance. Slat top ads a little bit of visual pattern. Sold by Target.

The Planters: Veradek V-Resin Indoor/Outdoor Taper Planter 2-pack – $119.99. These will help you get some “living” green incorporated into the space. At 26″ high, and 13.75″ squared, they can create a statement that compliments this modern space. Putting tall plants in them, like grasses, large succulents, or even dwarf pines will create a cool look.

The Outdoor Ottoman(s): 2 Pack West Park Black Aluminum Outdoor Patio Ottoman – $102. Injecting some cream here just to lighten things up, plus these ottomans are a nice price. They will also easily double as seats. Using them as ottomans, of course means they’re going to get dirty. But at least the fabric “features Cushion Guard fabric to resist water, stains, and more.” Sold by Home Depot.

The Refreshment Cart: Umbra Bellwood Bar Cart – $135 ($160). Not technically an outdoor cart, but it’s lightweight, and the rubber wheels make it easily transported. Umbra is known for simple, clean, modern looks, and this bar cart fits that bill. A nice feature is that the trays are removeable, so you can take them from bar cart to table and back, if so needed.

The Chair: Modway Clearwater Teak Wood and Fabric Outdoor Armless Chair – $359.62. Could we call this an olivey-brown? I think so. Definitely a color you would see on military fatigues, or very close. This teakwood chair has removable cushions, so the frame can still be used if/when the original cushions don’t stand the test of time. Sold by Wal Mart.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.