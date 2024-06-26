Style Scenario: Summer Day on the Lake

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Going out on the lake often ends in going out for the night to the local watering hole, or heading back to a house to continue the fun on a patio or deck. Here’s a recommendation for an outfit that you can get wet on the boat and start to feel dry before you dock, and still look good on a patio for post-swimming food and drinks.

The T-Shirt: All In Motion Men’s Ventilated Pocket T-Shirt in “Harmony Blue” – $15. Light in color and weight. Drifts between a minty green and a pale greenish-blue in person. Quick dry. Pocket adds a bit of visual interest. Nice to have when your shoulders need some coverage from the sun.

The Long Sleeve Shirt: Old Navy Classic Fit Everyday Linen-Blend Shirt in Microcheck – $28 ($39.99). For when you need more coverage from the sun. Plus it’ll work as a light layer as the evening hits to protect against both air chill and mosquitos without being too heavy. If you’re worried about wrinkles, pack a travel bottle of Downy Wrinkle Releaser spray.

The Swim Shorts: Lands’ End Men’s Active 7″ Swim Trunks – $29.97 w/ EXPLORE ($59.95). Constructed of a lightweight fabric that provides UPF 50 protection. Features a zippered pocket, and hydro-liner construction designed to fit like snug boxer briefs. Simple. Relatively inexpensive for swim trunks/shorts, which can get very expensive.

The Hat: Proof Rover Hat in Stone Black – $35. Made from the same material as the popular Proof Rover pants, this hat is breathable, wicks moisture, and has a polyester sweat band to wick even more moisture from your brow. A hat is handy to have when your face and scalp have see enough sun and need some protection. Sold by Huckberry.

The Sandals: Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandal in Roast – $49.50. You don’t see sandals often on this site, but these seem like a good deal from a trusted shoe company, plus they can get wet and be hosed off. And yes, they still have the anatomically shaped Birkenstock footbed.

The Sunglasses: CARFIA Retro Acetate Polarized Sunglasses – $29. Very affordable, and highly reviewed. Nicely weighted acetate frames, polarized lenses, no silly/obnoxious visible branding. Classic looks at a very affordable price.

The Watch: Invicta Pro Diver Automatic Black Dial Men’s Watch 31290 – $129.99. Recommending a straightforward dive watch that lives up to its price, but isn’t so expensive that banging it up a little bit would cause post-lake regret. Read our review here. The more affordable option: Invicta Men’s Pro Diver Collection Coin-Edge Automatic Watch – $74.

The Bag: RUX 25L Organizer Bag – $80. Not a huge bag, but the handy collapsing frame around the rim of the bag coverts it to a box when you need to pack more. Dimensions are 13.8” x 7.9” x 12.2”. Durable handles allow for a little weight, and the internal mesh pocket creates a space for keys, a phone, etc.

The Sunscreen: Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray – $13.50 per 2-pack. Pack two. Someone always forgets theirs, or their tube of goop explodes and empties out after they go to reapply and its been sitting in the sun. Has a fresh scent that’s not overwhelming.

The Hydration Tool: Ultima Replenisher Daily Electrolyte Drink Mix 20 Stickpacks – $19.99. You likely have your favorite adult beverage you might imbibe with. But alcohol + sun + activity can quickly equal dehydration. Single serve electrolyte packets are an easy addition to water for faster hydration. Take care of yourself and your friends by having some on hand.