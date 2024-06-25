Style Scenario: Feels like Summer – SUIT UP!

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. We have now reached the fancy-pants conclusion to our Feels like Summer style-scenario trifecta. Made from lightweight and breathable tropical wool, the jacket for this Suitsupply suit is just half lined in the back. So it’s as breathable as it gets for a suit jacket. Also, these are suit separates, so they should be extra versatile. The jacket could easily be worn with white, stone, green, brown, or navy chinos, and the trousers could be used separately with a polo.

The Suit Separates: Suitsupply Italian Tropical Wool Havana Fit Suit – $498. Ships and returns for free. Sold as separates so you get to pick the size of the jacket and the size of the trousers independently from each other. Lightweight tropical wool from Italy’s Vitale Barberis Canonico.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Trim Fit Linen Button-Down Shirt in “blue skyway” – $79.50. Perfect shade of light blue. Easy wearing button down collar. Ships/returns for free. Normally not formal enough to wear with a suit, but on a hot day it’ll look (and better yet feel) just fine.

The Pocket Square: The Tie Bar Classic Dot Navy Pocket Square – $14. Inexpensive and versatile. 100% linen.

The Belt: Nordstrom Newman Reversible Leather Belt – $37.10 ($49.50). A basic, reversible, do-anything dress belt. Ships and returns for free.

The Sunglasses: J. Crew Perry Sunglasses – $54.50 ($79.50). Bold. Often on sale.

The Watch: Orient Bambino V2 “Vintage” with rose gold hands/numerals – $161. Still keeping that “quiet flash” thing going with a watch that isn’t a gold watch, but has rose gold accents on the white dial. Case is stainless steel/silver tone.

The Socks: Allen Edmonds Merino Cool Mid-Calf Socks in Navy – $20. Some contrast which pulls in the blue from the pocket square. Lightweight merino helps keep your feet cool and wick moisture away.

The Shoes: Made in Italy TBNY Amedeo Suede Bluchers – $199.50 ($399). Lightweight and flexible Italian made suede lace ups. Perfect for this style scenario.

The Sunscreen: Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream w/ SPF 30 – $39. A lot of facial moisturizers with SPF feel like sunscreen. Y’know, greasy or tacky or like they’ve left a film on your skin after. Not this one. It feels a little “sunscreen-y” going on, but after you work it in it feels just fine.