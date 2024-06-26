Steal Alert: 20% off Spier and Mackay Shoes

Happy Canada Day (this Monday July 1st) to all of our readers who celebrate. While Spier and Mackay clearly have a good sized presence in the U.S., they’re based in Canada. And to celebrate Canada Day, they’re running a pretty nice sale clear through July 7th (which obviously overlaps with our independence day down here, in “Canada’s Shorts” territory.)

The highlight of the sale seems to be their selection of dress shoes. Because finding a good looking pair of dress shoes which hit that increasingly rare midpoint… y’know, shoes which aren’t cheap junk, yet aren’t super expensive either… that’s getting harder and harder to do. The middle is shrinking. Especially when it comes to footwear.

Spier’s got two tiers of shoes. Both of which are on sale, and both of which have been highly reviewed by our shoe expert, Adam.

The Blake Stitched, Made in China Shoes – $142.40 ($178)

Incredible bang for the buck. Nice leather, elegant/dressy shape, and a subtle rubber studded sole so you stay upright instead of getting put on your arse by slick surfaces. A few different styles, including double monks. Hits a sweet spot in that $100 – $200 range. These are great for guys who don’t wear dress shoes day in and day out, but do want something reasonably well made and good looking for when they want or need to lace up a nice pair of oxfords or monks.

The Goodyear Welted, Made in Portugal Shoes – $222.40 ($278)

Their higher quality option. Box Calf German Leather uppers. Open Channel, Goodyear Welted Construction. Vegetable tanned leather insoles. Not as many styles. Still in a sweet spot of a price, at not too far north of $200.

RE shipping and returns: Know that Spier does free shipping AND free returns on your first purchase of a Suit/Sport Coat, Shoes, Dress & Casual Trousers, Outerwear, Knitwear and Dress & Casual Shirts. See the full policy here.

That’s all.

Carry on.