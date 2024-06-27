REI 4th of July Sale, Brooks Brothers 30% off, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

The Pick: 10% off Core Line suits in Slim or Contemporary Fit – $358.20 ($398) 11 colors

Mentioned yesterday with the shoes steal alert but it’s more than just shoes. Sportcoats, outerwear, and lots of suits. Especially worth noting is their Core Line of suits. The Red Label line is all well and good (still getting $50 off!) but some of us are used to the step up in quality with the core line at Spier. The core line uses nicer wool fabrics, higher quality trim stuff (lining, shoulder pads, buttons), and unlike the Red Label line, the cores come in two fits (slim and a more athletic contemporary). Our review of the slim fit template can be found here, while the contemporary fit review can be found here.

It’s positioned as 50% off + additional 15% off most everything, which works out to 57.5% off. And no minimum spend this time. Which means it’s a bit of a better deal than what was featured in the last One Sale Five Outfits. 50% + additional 15% off (or additional 25% off for cardmembers w/ BRCARDVIP) is set to end today, 6/27.

Looks like this one is open to everyone. No REI membership needed. A little bit of everything. Feels like a clearance in some categories with size selection being limited on some items, whereas other areas/items have a full size run and are still on sale.

Saw my first pop-up fireworks stand of the season yesterday, and Brooks Brothers (and many more) are already launching their 4th of July sales. When did the 4th of July become a two week event? It feels like firecrackers are going off at all hours both the week before and after Independence day these days. Stepped on one of those little white bang-snap things this morning while walking the dog. We walk at 4:30 am. Scared the hell out of both of us. ‘MURICA.

Markdowns have already been taken. No code or additional stuff coming off in your cart. What you see is what you pay, and do remember that any Factory 2nds, whether bought through the main AE site or over at the Shoebank will set you back a $25 restocking fee on returns. You can find out more about F2s over here.

The dates for this summer’s Prime Day event got announced this week. Boxy the boxhead is preparing for his annual onslaught of our wallets. Let’s hope they bring the chicken harness back as a steal this year, eh?

Also worth a mention: