Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Jack Erwin 15% off, Gustin’s USA Made Briefcase, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Pretty great price on the Fifths. That’s even less than their summer kickoff extra 25% off sale items deal that they were running. Can’t recall the last time McAllister wingtips (with Dainite soles no less) were under $300. That’s a nice price there as well. It is more than a bit of a pain in the backside that AE has decided to lump in a bunch of full price “top gift” items in their Father’s Day “sale” section. So you’ll have to wade through those. But, not unexpected they’d do that I guess.

Meanwhile in other men’s shoe sale news: Jack Erwin is also doing a Father’s Day sale. No “select styles only” stuff. The entire men’s collection is on sale. Which is really quite good for them, as they’re one of the few mid-priced shoe brands left, and they hardly ever run sales. No code needed. Prices are as marked online. Sizes have moved pretty quick though. Which is understandable because, again, they don’t run many sales.

It’s back. Full review here. Made in the USA. Horween’s famous, burgundy, color #8 chromexcel leather. Gonna have a tough time finding something similar for a similar price. Know that Gustin is a pre-order model so these won’t delivery until September. But that’s how they keep the prices low. Chukkas shown above are Sanders. Pants are Target. And yes, the press-sample bag went back to Gustin, as we have a strict policy and don’t keep any free samples as to stay as independent and as unbiased as possible.

The Pick: Secret Wash Gingham Button Down in Bleecker Navy – $22.49 FINAL ($89.50) slim, tall, classic, or untucked fits

Final sale. No returns or exchanges. Full honesty: their sale section isn’t all that stocked right now. BUT! When said sale features thee J. Crew Shirt… the ubiquitous, navy gingham, secret wash shirt of which volumes have been written & posted about… it has to be mentioned. Ten years later from this shirt’s 15 minutes of meme fame and it’s still standing. Fair to say the shirt won. Chew on that navy check, haters. HAVE A MOUTHFUL OF GINGHAM.

Note that unlike mainline Nordstrom, free shipping at Nordstrom Rack won’t kick in until $89, and returns are only free if you can get it back to a brick and mortar location. But… looks like Nordy Rack has received a good batch of new arrivals from their big brother/mainline Nordstrom stores, and it includes some notable members of their house-brand line. That reversible belt gets mentioned a lot. And while it’s not some full grain ultra thick heirloom masterpiece, it IS (genuine) leather, and unlike many other reversible belts, it’s black on one side (expected) and a dark to medium brown on the other. Which is ideal. A lot of reversible belts stick cognac or a lighter brown/tan leather on the other. That’s visually more interesting on the rack, but in practice it’s just not as good. Dark or medium brown is what you want. If you’re traveling this summer, this could be the only belt you pack for a trip. Like any leather good, just make sure you break it in a bit before you get on your way. You want the construction to soften and mold to your frame before you get out there to conquer the world (or just the electric slide during a wedding reception).

Also worth a mention: