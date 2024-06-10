Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 25% off iconic AF1s, 30% off Target Tops and Shorts, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Nike: 25% off select w/ CHILL25
- Air Force 1 ’07 – $86.25 ($115) 25% off in cart, no code needed
- Killshot 2 OG Navy Swoosh/Gum Sole – $67.50 ($90) 25% off in cart, no code needed
- NikeCourt Advantage Dri-FIT Tennis Polo – $51 ($68)
- Nike Dri-FIT Ultra-Stretch Micro Boxer Briefs (3-Pack) – $35.62 ($47.50)
- Court Legacy Canvas – $45 ($60)
- Cortez – $67.50 ($90)
Positioned as a warm-weather gear sale. It’s got some weird items in there, but it does deliver overall. Oddly enough those Air Force 1s and the Killshot 2 aren’t up for the code, yet they’re getting 25% off in cart regardless. So, including them in the mention above. Code CHILL25 is set to run through 11:30pm ET this Saturday, 6/15.
Brooks Brothers: 25% off 1818 Wool Dress Trousers and select Sportcoats
- Dress Trousers in Italian 99% wool / 1% elastane – $186 ($248) six colors, three fits
- Navy Italian Hopsack Stretch Wool Windowpane Sport Coat – $411 ($548)
- Brown Multi Plaid Italian 60% linen / 40% wool Sportcoat – $411 ($548)
Part of their Father’s Day Sale. For the office worker-bees in more conservative professional environments.
Target: 30% off select Goodfellow men’s tops and shorts
- Short Sleeve Slim Fit Button-Down Shirts – $16.10 ($23)
- 7″ Everyday Pull-On Shorts – $15.40 ($22)
- Regular Fit Short Sleeve Johnny Collared Polos – $11.90 ($17)
- 9″ Slim Fit Flat Front Chino Shorts – $16.80 ($24)
- Slub Henley – $10.50 ($15)
- 7″ Everyday Pull-On Shorts – $15.40 ($22)
Just as it’s heating up, Target throws a 30% off shorts and tees and polos and what not offer our way. Very kind of them. No Target Circle rewards membership required this time. No offer buttons to click or coupons to clip. Prices are as marked.
Target II: 30% off select All in Motion tops and shorts
- All in Motion Jersey Tech Polos – $14 ($20)
- All in Motion Performance Fabric Pocket Tees – $10.50 ($15)
AHHHH! Target All in Motion Performance Polos are on Sale. They’re already a steal at $20 (see review in Polopalooza here). So whenever Target chooses to put them on sale, it’s extra nice. Sadly not getting the 30% off would be the oft mentioned performance 5-pocket “golf” pants though.
BONUS Allen Edmonds: Father’s Day select items Sale + members get free 2-day shipping w/ FREE2DAY
- Fifth Avenue Cap-toe Oxford Dress Shoe – $249 ($425)
- Carlyle Plain-toe Oxford Dress Shoe – $299 ($425)
- Center Court Lace-up Sneaker – $179 ($300) imported
Just got a nice little upgrade for members with that FREE2DAY express shipping code. Because Father’s Day is this Sunday. Pretty great price on the Fifths. That’s even less than their summer kickoff extra 25% off sale items deal that they were running. It is more than a bit of a pain in the backside that AE has decided to lump in a bunch of full price “top gift” items in their Father’s Day “sale” section. So you’ll have to wade through those. But, not unexpected they’d do that I guess.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: 40% off select + an additional 15% off w/ SHOPNOW is set to expire today, Monday 6/10.
- Jack Erwin: 15% off the Men’s collection. (Could end soon?)
- Allen Edmonds Factory 2nd Shoebank: Extra 20% off w/ SAVENOW ($25 restocking fee on any returns).