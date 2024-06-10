Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 25% off iconic AF1s, 30% off Target Tops and Shorts, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Positioned as a warm-weather gear sale. It’s got some weird items in there, but it does deliver overall. Oddly enough those Air Force 1s and the Killshot 2 aren’t up for the code, yet they’re getting 25% off in cart regardless. So, including them in the mention above. Code CHILL25 is set to run through 11:30pm ET this Saturday, 6/15.

Part of their Father’s Day Sale. For the office worker-bees in more conservative professional environments.

Just as it’s heating up, Target throws a 30% off shorts and tees and polos and what not offer our way. Very kind of them. No Target Circle rewards membership required this time. No offer buttons to click or coupons to clip. Prices are as marked.

AHHHH! Target All in Motion Performance Polos are on Sale. They’re already a steal at $20 (see review in Polopalooza here). So whenever Target chooses to put them on sale, it’s extra nice. Sadly not getting the 30% off would be the oft mentioned performance 5-pocket “golf” pants though.

Just got a nice little upgrade for members with that FREE2DAY express shipping code. Because Father’s Day is this Sunday. Pretty great price on the Fifths. That’s even less than their summer kickoff extra 25% off sale items deal that they were running. It is more than a bit of a pain in the backside that AE has decided to lump in a bunch of full price “top gift” items in their Father’s Day “sale” section. So you’ll have to wade through those. But, not unexpected they’d do that I guess.

Also worth a mention: