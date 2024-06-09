Huckberry’s Free Shipping No Minimum 24-hour Event

Hey remember last month when Huckberry did a one day free shipping no minimum event?

WELL LET’S DO IT AGAIN!

This time the spark that lit the free-shipping flame is Father’s Day, which is in one week. So if you’re shopping for a gift for a Dad (even if/especially if that Dad is you,) this is your last chance to get something shipped out and to you, on time, via standard shipping. Today’s the cutoff. This is it.

Or perhaps it’s a personal, non-parental-appreciation purchase, and you just wanna save yourself a few bucks on shipping.

Free shipping at Huckberry usually doesn’t kick in until you hit $98. So anything below $98 is effectively on sale today. Therefore our picks will stick to under that price point. Let’s get to it.

Because Dad deserves a drink. Perhaps that Dad is you. Yes, a bottle of booze might feel a little cliche for a Father’s Day gift, but when combined with the best-supporting actor that is Whiskey Peaks and their topography inspired glassware, you’ve got a real winner. Bonus points if it’s a place he dragged you to generously took you to. Like the Grand Canyon. Code whiskey20 is good for an additional 20% off the already lower than usual sale prices.

Sizes are really picked over at post time, and this free shipping event might the the thing that polishes off this stock run.

They’re brilliant. They get everything right that so many other brands get wrong about “hybrid” swim/hike/workout “adventure” shorts. They’re just as good in the water as they are out. They’re comfortable, they stretch, they’ve got a waist that cinches securely if you so choose, and they’re lined in a super soft performance “DryWetDry” boxer brief style liner (see the black pair above with the leg rolled up) which is micro perforated, not meshy and itchy like old-school swim trunks. A size medium fits my 5’10″/185lb normally size 32 waist in most pants and shorts frame perfectly. Available in either 5″ or 7″ inseam.

Another potential Father’s Day gift winner. For the grillers, the cooks, and the crafters of all kinds. 7oz. Martexin Original Waxed Sailcloth from New Jersey. Cut and sewn here in the United States. Will wear in over time like, oh I dunno, a certain favorite waxed trucker jacket.

On sale but on sale for JUST under the free shipping threshold. Which is the worst. THE WORST. Except for today, when the tables are turned and it ends up being kind of the best.

IF you want to try one, and just one of these tees and see what all the fuss is about (these are the tees that you can wear for three days straight and they won’t start to smell or feel gross)… then this free shipping day is the time to do it. Note that they’re running a buy two for $140 bulk buy deal, but that’d trip the normal free shipping threshold of $98 anyway. So, not really a “deal” today if you’re looking to stock up with multiple.

Cheap sunglasses that look and perform better than some junk you got on a convenience store spinner rack. Polarized lenses too. Perfect for the beach, because without polarized lenses the glare off the water would give you a migraine. Sizing seems to be on the smaller side of medium. So if you’ve got a big noggin, these might be a pass. Available in a bunch of colors. That “matte cola” with gray lenses at the top of the image seen above seem particularly tempting.

Full review here. Available in dark brown, chestnut, tan, or black. They’re what you’d expect. Meaning: nice leather, versatile good looks (casual to smart casual use), and should last and last. The more affordable alternative would of course be the L.L. Bean USA made belt, but those only come in dark brown or black.

Beach-Birks. Iconic Birkenstocks but made from EVA so you can get them soaked, and/or wash/rinse them off.

Just went on sale and now the extra five bucks in saving on shipping makes these extra nice. A bestseller for good reason. Melanoma is no joke. So wear sunscreen, and pack something to shield your skin from the sun’s rays if you’re gonna be spending time at the beach/on the water/out doors during what should be a hot, sizzling summer. Lightweight Bamboo viscose breathes while it provides some protection. Crossover-style hoodie fully protects your neck. Thumb holes in the sleeves keep things in place. Six colors including a couple of cool camo options.

Tumbled, lightly “washed” and slightly waxed leather for a super-lived-in-feel right out of the box. That black belt is a perfect amount of rock-and-roll. Made in Mexico.

It’s the 3 season version of the hugely popular GREYS outdoor slipper boots. Slip in/slip out. Wool breathes, naturally, but these are clearly extra breezy.

Returns for free too. Free shipping over at Sunski direct won’t usually kick in until $75, so to get free shipping here at Huckberry today really helps. Also shown at the very top of the post in “tortoise bronze.” Lens width is 55mm, which is for those of us with larger heads.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Yes, made in the USA. You read that right. Hence the price, but it’s also built well. It’s classic American casual to smart casual wear. Garment dyed in seven different colors, lightly slubbed fabric which looks and feels just right instead of worn out, and a fit that’s accommodating without being boxy. The price tag is a big ask for plenty, yet many others will proudly pay the premium for a made in the USA polo like this.

For those who like to dig in the dirt. Gave this to Mrs. Dappered who has quite the green thumb, and even I find myself reaching for it when it comes to various yard-duty chores. It does almost everything and it does it well. I have literally been planting a tree/doing some mega-weeding/planting starts and have had a bucket of regular garden tools next to me, only to toss them all aside in frustration and turn to this mean looking serrated knife-shovel-spork-hybrid. When the zombie apocalypse comes… I mean, a flamethrower would be better, but having a hori hori on hand certainly won’t hurt either.

“Nice hat you’ve got there. What’s the ‘H’ stand for?”

(*takes a big bite out of a raw onion, moves one step closer*)…. HHHHHHHHHhhhhhhhhhhhhhhawesome.

The Huckberry free shipping no minimum one-day-event ends (you guessed it) today, Sunday 6/9/24.