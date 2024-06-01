1 Sale, 5 Outfits: J. Crew 49% off select full price

SHOPNOW= 49% off select at J. Crew (ends today, 6/10)
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can provide as inspiration. Here’s five clickable outfits we mined mostly from J. Crew’s quickly expiring 49% off select “summer faves” promo. The deal is it’s 40% off select + an extra 15% off that discounted price with the code SHOPNOW. That’s how we end up with 49% off. Full original picks can be found here if you’re interested.
Easy Vacation Morning
J. Crew: 100% Linen crewneck sweater – $70.38 ($138),
Tech Shorts in 7″, 9″, or 10.5″ inseam – $40.54 ($79.50),
Camden Suede Loafers – $116.28 ($228) (review here).
Others: Huckberry Sunglasses – $45,
Johnston & Murphy Stretch Belt – $39.50 (ships free via Nordy),
Seiko SRPE 5 Sports automatic – $250.75 w/ FRIEND (review here),
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k – $12.85.
Smart-casual summer layers
J. Crew: Harrington jacket in linen check – $100.98 ($198) (shown top of post),
Performance Cotton/Poly polo shirt – $35.44 ($69.50),
Polo fit note: size up to a tall size if you’re in-between, as these tend to shrink up a little in the wash.
Tech Pants (Cotton/Poly/Elastane) in Straight or Slim – $49.98 ($98),
Cotton blend dress socks in ticking stripe – $9.94 ($19.50),
Leather Court sneakers – $88.80 ($148).
Others: Kent Wang Aviators – $55,
Orient Bambino – $152 (review here),
GAP Belt – $28 w/ GREAT ($44.95).
Beach Day
J. Crew: Short-sleeve Irish Linen shirt – $49.98 ($98),
6″ Stretch Swim Trunks – $45.64 ($89.50),
Camp Shoes* – $95.88 ($188),
*wouldn’t get these super wet. But back and forth and out and about? Sure.
Canvas Weekender Montauk tote – $85.68 ($168).
Others: goodr non-slip polarized sunglasses – $25,
Casio Dive Watch – $50ish.
Weekend Coffee Meetup and/or Errands
J. Crew: Garment Dyed Field Jacket – $136.68 ($268),
Cotton/Poly Performance T-shirt – $25.24 ($49.50),
Tech Pants (Cotton/Poly/Elastane) – $49.89 ($98).
Others: Invicta 1953 automatic Watch – $130ish (review here),
Crown & Buckle NATO Strap – $36,
Made in the USA Darn Tough Socks – $23,
Rhodes Chukkas – $156 ($195), (review here)
Made in the USA Flint & Tinder 365 Belt – $85.
After Dark
J. Crew: Italian stretch wool suit separates in slim or athletic fit – $344.25 ($675),
Goodyear welted Ludlow Cap Toe Oxfords – $126.48 ($248) (review here).
Others: Rhone Performance Wicking Stretch Commuter Shirt in Black – $138,
(MUCH cheaper shirt option: Target Cotton/Poly/Spandex Performance Dress Shirt – $23.10 ($30),
Dan Henry Dress Chronograph Watch – $270 (review here),
Made in the USA Allen Edmonds Merino Cool Dress Socks – $18 ($24),
Nordstrom Reversible Belt – $28.97 ($49.50).
The 49% off select w/ SHOPNOW code is scheduled to end today, Monday 6/10/24.