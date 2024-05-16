USA Made Polos, Wedding Suits Sale, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Full review here. These have been fifty bucks off for a while now but this is getting stuck at the top of this week’s handful because I guarantee you someone out there reading this is either a groom or a groomsman or possibly a best man who has been put in charge of finding suits for the wedding party and for crying out loud man don’t leave it to the last minute. Spier made their Red Label line with wedding parties in mind. And please please please don’t forget to leave time for tailoring. These are true “nested” suits. So they’ll need to be tailored/have the legs hemmed/etc.

The Three Shirt Combo Pick:

= $288 total / $96 per shirt (normally $384 total)

The 25% off isn’t half bad (thankfully it’s a 3 shirt bundle and not 4) but this is more about Brooks Brothers taking a crack at joining the “performance” workwear retail-space. These new Explorer line shirts claim moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating properties, along with stretch and being “virtually” wrinkle free. But know they’ve got a (long staple supima) cotton base: 81% Cotton, 16% Polyester, 3% Spandex. Hmm. Interesting. Look, Ledbury has set the bar pretty high with their cool and airy, full performance fabric (94% nylon/6% spandex) dress shirts. But the Ledbury performance shirts do require some ironing. Maybe these Brooks Brothers shirts solve that issue? Dunno. Cotton usually doesn’t mean the best wicking properties. So a bit hesitant as the Brooks Brothers fabric is WAIT IS THAT A FROG TIE.

Scheduled to end today, Thursday 5/16. But you’ve gotta think they’ve got something cooking for next week, no? With the long weekend coming? Brands and retailers everywhere usually start peppering all of us with their promos and sales mid next week. That said, MacAlisters under $100 and Ludlow or Crosby Suits for $349 is really quite good. Could be tough to top next week.

Still rolling. Can’t find when the 25% off ends. Does include their premium line as well. Know that free shipping kicks in at $75, so that kinda stinks, as all of their premium line models are priced at $98, and the 25% off drops them just under that free shipping threshold.

Black, Navy, Oxblood Red, and Army Green. Super smooth 5 oz jersey knit 100% cotton. This one’s for the buy-less-buy-better crowd and/or the USA Made = priority crowd. $54 isn’t cheap for a polo, but if polopalooza taught us anything this year, fifty-ish for a polo is somehow not crazy expensive either. That’s less than Charles Tyrwhitt, Vuori, Buck Mason, or a BR Luxe Touch at full price. And it’s a LOT less than the performance-wear giants like lululemon or Rhone. It’s also noticeably less than Huckberry’s Flint and Tinder USA Made polos, which go for $78. But unlike Huckberry… Gustin makes you wait for it. That’s the catch. Estimated ship date is the end of June/July. Gustin is a pre-order model, so they’ll get to work making the things once the campaign closes. That’s how they can do what they do at the prices they offer.

Also worth a mention: