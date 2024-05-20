Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – REI’s biggest sale, Extra 25% off Allen Edmonds Sale items, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Last day for the 50% off shirts and shorts event (full picks here). To put a cherry on top/ratchet up the sense of urgency, J. Crew is offering their Passport rewards club (it’s just a simple email signup) free expedited shipping at checkout. Not bad if you’re starting to dust off your travel gear for an upcoming trip, perhaps for this weekend, and just realized you need a new swimsuit ASAP.

Prices are as marked online. No code or anything additional happening in your cart. They’ve already taken that additional 25% off. Also happening on Factory 2nds, although unlike regular sale items, anything tagged as a factory 2nd will cost you a steep $25 restocking fee if you have to return them. More info on Factory 2nds can be found here for anyone unfamiliar with them.

Here’s how this works, as it’s sorta two sales in one:

Swamp-bum season is nigh. Switch to performance fabric underwear, as cotton holds onto moisture, chafes, and is a general and literal pain in the backside during sweaty season. UNIQLO’s AIRism performance fabric boxer briefs are breathable, wick moisture away from the skin, and unlike other brands… they’re super cheap. Especially now that they’re on sale. Sale ends this Thursday 5/23.

Includes some of their flagship “core” line suits. For those unfamiliar, the Core Line is an upgrade over their base level (and mighty fine all the same) Red Label. Red Label only comes in one fit. Core line comes in two fits (slim or contemporary), nicer wool for the fabrics, and better “trim” stuff like the lining, buttons, etc.

More suits, BUT, these are for any of the hard to fit crowd who’d otherwise love to take part in a Spier Sale or pick up a Suitsupply suit… but can’t because they simply don’t fit into their templates and jacket+trouser “drop” zones. Oliver Wicks is one of those companies whom you take a bunch of measurements at home (and a few photos of your posture too…), input all that data into their platform, pick a bunch of custom options (lapels, pleats or not, side tabs or belt loops, lining color, etc.), and then they make and ship you a suit. I’ve personally had really good luck with them. They ship from Bulgaria (at least my last suit purchase did), and the construction and fabrics really is quite nice. Sales are rare with them. And while it’s mostly clearance fabrics that most of us wouldn’t give a second glance, the two picks above could find real rotation in a suit lovers wardrobe.

Also worth a mention: