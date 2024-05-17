Steal Alert: J. Crew 50% off Summery Shirts and Shorts

Nice appetizer, J. Crew. Way to get out in front of it. “It” being next week’s run up to the “unofficial start of summer,” where every brand under the shining sun throws significant sales at us to try and capture on the seasonal excitement of summer starting.

And while it’s a limited selection of mostly short sleeve shirts and shorts… it’s timely, it’s a subtle undercut of their competitions’ sales schedule for next week, and the price cuts are truly significant.

Sale ends this Monday. No clue what J. Crew has up their (short) sleeves for the days after as the main course(s) get underway across the retail spectrum. But half off is significant for J. Crew. Don’t forget that rewards members get free outbound shipping no minimum, but returns through the post/UPS will set you back a $7.50 return label. To the beach picks!

No cotton in these. None. Pure performance fabric. They’re a blend of 57% recycled nylon, 39% polyamide, 4% elastane. Lots of stretch, and when it’s hot and sticky, they’ll help keep your pieces and parts from getting hot and sticky. Expect these to make some “swish swish” noise when walking. But the comfort is well worth that small drawback. They’re one of the best reviewed things on the J. Crew site. That’s a 9″ inseam in “coal grey” shown above, in person.

It does appear that J. Crew has a true hit on their hands when it comes to their new Tech Oxford Cloth pants. So why not make shorts too? 9″ or 7″ inseams. Not a ton of colors yet, but the sky-blue is classic, and the green-white is interesting. Additional options in gray and khaki would be ideal. Fabric is a 55% cotton/43% recycled polyester/2% elastane blend. So know that they’re not the same as the tech-short fabric. Nor could they be, as an oxford cloth style.

Slim, classic, or tall fits. J. Crew’s Baird McNutt Irish Linen shirts can sometimes be excluded from sales. One of their bestsellers. Half off is nice. Quite nice. Linen’s texture helps these things feel and look breezy and summery. Not stiff and starched like a short sleeve dress shirt. Far from it.

Denim in the summer just feels too hot. That’s where chambray comes in. Chambray is a much, much, much lighter weight fabric compared to its beefed up older brother, Denim. Like the linen shirts, these should feel airy and crisp too.

Slim, classic, or tall fits here as well. Seersucker is that puckered fabric you sometimes see Derby-Day suits made out of. That’s a lot for a matching jacket and trousers, but for a shirt? It’s far easier on the eyes. And that perfect pucker helps increase airflow, as the texture keeps the shirt from laying flat against your skin.

If you stick to textured solids (like the linen or seersucker shirts,) you probably don’t need a bunch (or any) patterned short sleeve poplin button up shirts. But if you wanted one, then this micro floral with a white base would be as versatile as it gets.

In general, swimwear is expensive. And while these aren’t some hyper-engineered hybrid that’s built to hike mountains and fly to mars and solve the Theory of Everything and then go for a dip (admission: some of those hybrids truly are amazing)… they do appear to be nice looking swim trunks. For under forty bucks. Not bad. Lots of colors and patterns. Mesh lined.

The new sport-version of their Dock shorts. 57% recycled nylon/39% polyamide/4% elastane fabric exterior. Lined with a stretchy boxer-brief inside.

Striped t-shirts are what people wore before NO FEAR came along started the downfall of civilization.

Don’t be surprised if these tees shrink up a bit in the wash. If you’re 5’10” or over, consider a tall size.

The J. Crew: 50% off Shirts and Shorts Event is set to expire this Monday, 5/20/24. Gotta wonder what’s coming from them after that, right?