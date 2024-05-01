1 Sale, 5 Outfits: J. Crew Summer Kickoff Sale

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Here’s five clickable outfits we mined MOSTLY from J. Crew’s quickly expiring Summer Kickoff sale event. Full original picks can be found here if you’re interested.

By the Pool

J. Crew: Short Sleeve Seersucker Shirt – $44.50 ($89.50) (shown top of post),

6″ stretch swim trunk – $44.50 ($89.50),

Dock sunglasses – $47.50 ($79.50).

Others: Casio Dive Watch Green Bezel – $50,

Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO strap – $34,

Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandal – $49.50,

Filson Waterproof Rolltop Tote – $107.50 ($215).

Old School Hollywood Cool

J. Crew: Short-sleeve cotton-blend sweater-polo – $49.50 ($69.50),

Bowery dress pant in stretch chino – $59.50 ($128),

Perry Sunglasses – $47.50 ($79.50),

Camden loafers in leather – $109.50 ($158),

Oxblood Italian Leather Dress Belt – $15.99 FINAL w/ SUMMER.

Others: Orient Bambino 38mm Champagne Dial – $270.

Cocktails / Rehearsal Dinner

J. Crew: Italian stretch wool suit (jacket) – $324 for the whole suit ($675),

Italian wool pocket square – $17.59 FINAL w/ SUMMER ($49.50),

Bowery Performance Dress Shirt – $49.50 ($98),

Bowery dress pants in stretch chino – $59.50 ($128),

Perry Sunglasses – $47.50 ($79.50),

Oxblood Italian Leather Dress Belt – $15.99 FINAL w/ SUMMER.

Others: Orient Bambino Original – $158,

Made in the USA Darn Tough Socks – $24,

Allen Edmonds Fifth Ave. Oxfords – $349 ($425).

*Note* – Above outfit intended for an out-of-town-wedding.

Thus using a suit jacket as a sportcoat/packing light but stylish.

Wedding Ceremony

J. Crew: Italian stretch wool suit – $324 ($675),

Bowery Performance Dress Shirt* – $49.50 ($98),

(*If traveling, either pack a 2nd shirt, or use your airbnb’s/hotel’s (possible) laundry facilities.

Obviously you want clean & pressed, not just reworn from PM before.)

Perry Sunglasses – $47.50 ($79.50),

Oxblood Italian Leather Dress Belt – $15.99 FINAL w/ SUMMER.

Others: Tie Bar Striped Pointed Tip Silk Knit Tie – $28,

Tie Bar Floral Pocket Square – $10,

Orient Bambino Original – $158,

USA Made Pink Dots on Charcoal Over the Calf Merino Dress Socks – $24,

Allen Edmonds Fifth Ave. Oxfords – $349 ($425).



Morning Coffee

J. Crew: Dock Sunglasses – $15.99 FINAL w/ SUMMER ($79.50),

Cotton shaker-stitch hooded sweater – $69.50 ($148),

Stretch chino shorts – $39.50 ($69.50),

Italian suede and leather round-buckle dress belt – $39.50 ($69.50).

Others: Casio Diver – $50ish,

Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO Watch Strap – $34,

Nike Killshot 2 in Cream II/Gum Medium Brown/White – $90.

The J. Crew Summer Kickoff Sale is scheduled to end today, Tuesday 5/28/24.