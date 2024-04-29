Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – J. Crew Extra 60% off Final Sale, Spier Shoes Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Billed as their anniversary sale, it’s (once again) a somewhat random feeling select batch of items… but unlike most of their other sales, this one actually has some stuff that’s not already in their sale section/clearance stuff. Oh there’s that stuff too… but their (excellent) Blake Stitched shoes and some of their core line suits? Yessir. That’ll do.

All of it is final sale. No returns or exchanges. That time of year with end-of-last-season-mega-clearances going on. Those made-in-Italy pocket squares are worth a particular call-out. Would look good in a summer-suit-setup for sure. Ships free if you’re a member of their Passport rewards club. Code SHOPNOW is set to expire today, Monday 4/29/24.

This was a real late addition to the Thursday Handful which then got buried due to BR’s surprise 30% off sale. So mentioning it again here. No Hamilton watches are included this time (dangit) but lots of Seikos. Code FRIEND runs clear through this Sunday, 5/5. Big thanks to Dan M. on the socials for the tip!

I mean. That’s better than a BOGO (MSRP on an 1818 suit is $1298). Here’s how this works:

They’re currently running a buy two 1818 line suits for $1599 deal.

They’re ALSO running a buy-more-save-more tiered event. $100 off every $300 you spend.

No codes for either. These offers stack at checkout. See proof here.

Lots of colors. Solids and patterns. Lots of fits (slim, traditional, classic.)

Buy more save more deal ends May 1st. Big thanks to Steve L. for the tip!

Also worth a mention: