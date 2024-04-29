Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – J. Crew Extra 60% off Final Sale, Spier Shoes Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Spier: Up to 15% off select Anniversary Sale
- Medium Gray Slim or Contemporary Fit Core Line Suit – $340.20 ($378)
- Navy Slim or Contemporary Fit Core Line Suit – $340.20 ($378)
- Black Balmoral Cap Toe Blake Stitched Dress Shoes – $151.30 ($178)
- Wine Balmoral Cap Toe Blake Stitched Dress Shoes – $151.30 ($178)
- Dark Brown Brogue Cap Toe Blake Stitched Dress Shoes – $151.30 ($178)
- Medium Brown Double Monk Blake Stitched Shoes – $151.30 ($178)
Billed as their anniversary sale, it’s (once again) a somewhat random feeling select batch of items… but unlike most of their other sales, this one actually has some stuff that’s not already in their sale section/clearance stuff. Oh there’s that stuff too… but their (excellent) Blake Stitched shoes and some of their core line suits? Yessir. That’ll do.
J. Crew: extra 60% off FINAL sale items w/ SHOPNOW
- 484 Slim-fit jean in resin rinse – $31.59 FINAL ($128)
- 95% Cashmere, 4% other, 1% elastane pinstripe cardigan sweater-vest – $59.99 FINAL ($248)
- Heritage cotton sweater in stripe – $25.99 FINAL ($89.50)
- Nordic sherpa fleece vest in print – $43.99 FINAL ($178)
- Italian wool pocket squares – $17.59 FINAL ($49.50)
All of it is final sale. No returns or exchanges. That time of year with end-of-last-season-mega-clearances going on. Those made-in-Italy pocket squares are worth a particular call-out. Would look good in a summer-suit-setup for sure. Ships free if you’re a member of their Passport rewards club. Code SHOPNOW is set to expire today, Monday 4/29/24.
Macy’s: 25% off select watches w/ FRIEND
- Seiko Solar Speedtimer Chronograph – $506.25 ($675) review here
- Seiko 5 Sports Dive Style – $243.75 ($325) shown very top of post, review here
- Bulova Rectangular Dial Dress Watch – $151.88 ($225)
- Mido Belluna Royal – $630 ($840)
This was a real late addition to the Thursday Handful which then got buried due to BR’s surprise 30% off sale. So mentioning it again here. No Hamilton watches are included this time (dangit) but lots of Seikos. Code FRIEND runs clear through this Sunday, 5/5. Big thanks to Dan M. on the socials for the tip!
Brooks Brothers: Two Made in Italy 1818 Suits for $1,199 ($2,596)
I mean. That’s better than a BOGO (MSRP on an 1818 suit is $1298). Here’s how this works:
- They’re currently running a buy two 1818 line suits for $1599 deal.
- They’re ALSO running a buy-more-save-more tiered event. $100 off every $300 you spend.
- No codes for either. These offers stack at checkout. See proof here.
Lots of colors. Solids and patterns. Lots of fits (slim, traditional, classic.)
Buy more save more deal ends May 1st. Big thanks to Steve L. for the tip!
Also worth a mention:
- Huckberry: They lowered the price on their stock of Sanders Hi-Top chukkas back down to $250 (they had recently raised it to $275). Ships and returns for free too.
- adidas: It’s members week. Select deals and significant discounts for those who either log in or create an account with them.
- Old Navy: 40% off almost everything. Exclusions apply of course, but their rotation chinos are getting the cut.